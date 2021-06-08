BDS school board to discuss dress code policy revisions on Tuesday





Posted: June 7, 2021 / 8:40 PM CDT

/ Update: June 7, 2021 / 8:40 PM CDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Next school year, Bay District schools are reinstating the district dress code policy. The policy was temporarily suspended a few years ago after Hurricane Michael and is due to come back into effect. But first, the district is looking to do some revisions. “This [suspension] ended with the last day of school, so for next year it comes back to that pre-hurricane dress code, ”said Superintendent Bill Husfelt. But the district is looking to revise the policy and make it more flexible. “They try not to tuck in shirts and they try not to wear belts. What people don’t understand is the current policy that will take place next year unless the board changes that policy, ”said Husfelt. Pre-hurricane policy also required that the tops be collared or crew-necked and must be in the school colors. Under the new policy, the district will allow them to be any solid color. “It’s about simplifying. And at no point did we ever talk about requiring uniforms, ”said Husfelt. Under the revised policy, students will also be allowed to wear pants of any color. Before the storm they had to be in khaki or blue / navy jeans. “All school principals want are very standard and refined guidelines to follow so they don’t have to shop around or argue with students or parents,” Husfelt said. The school board will vote on whether or not to announce the proposed revisions on Tuesday, June 8 at 1 p.m. at the Nelson Building. “If they don’t vote to advertise, then that’s between and next year, everyone has to tuck in their shirts, they have to wear belts, they have to wear their polo shirts in the school colors only,” Husfelt said. mentionned. Any approved policy revisions must be posted for 30 days before returning to the school board for final approval and implementation which would take place in July. Revisions can be viewed here: https://app.peachjar.com/flyers/2087978/districts/35457

