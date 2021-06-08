Fashion
Mindy Kaling shows off trendy sleeves in a black pleated dress with plum pointy pumps
Mindy Kaling is back showing us how to look around, even from home.
the actress and television producer took to her Instagram page yesterday to share her outfit. She put on the Nadja pleated dress from Sea New York, a black dress with voluminous puffed sleeves. The midi silhouette features a square neckline and pleated details in addition to the trendy sleeves. She wore her black wavy hair and added a simple gold necklace to the ensemble.
More New Shoes
For his shoes, Kalling opted for a pair of plums Sarah flint pumps. The purple suede material folds into a pointed end. Many other celebrities like Lady Gaga and Margot Robbie have already been spotted in the brand’s heels.
Kaling herself is a master at blending the looks of top designers with surprisingly affordable brands for red carpets and home moments like this. Since the start of the pandemic, Kaling has been one of the stars who continues to favor style even while staying at home.
When it comes to his appearance of rest, the actor wears everything from La DoubleJ swimsuits and Pangaia tracksuits to Oscar de La Renta dresses and J.Crew sets. When it comes to shoes, Kalings favorites include Kurt Geiger London’s rainbow sneakers and Aquazurra’s 6-inch heels. She is also often seen in heels thanks to Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Aquazurra, Louboutin and other big brands.
Adopt Kaling with your own purple suede heels.
Buy now: J. Renee Vaneeta Pump, $ 89
Buy now: Cerana Marc Fisher Pump, $ 60
Buy now: Botkier Stella pump, $ 138
Click on the gallery for more Chic Mindy Kalings shoe style over the years.
Launch gallery: Mindy Kaling’s best shoes
