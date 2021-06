Why Bennett Jordan has no “Bachelorette” regrets

Thinking back to his “Bachelorette” journey with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams last year, former contestant Bennett Jordan has “really no regrets” about his stint on the show. “I think I made the most of my time there. You know, every moment I was with the “Bachelorette,” it was very genuine and heartfelt, ”the wealth management consultant, 36, told Page Six Style on Thursday. Jordan kicked off season 16 of “The Bachelorette” in a lavish fashion, getting to meet Crawley, 40, in a Rolls-Royce. He then met Adams, 29, who became the star of the franchise after Crawley’s mid-season engagement to Dale Moss. Adams knocked out Jordan in Week 9, and later accepted a proposal from her current fiancé, addiction specialist Zac Clark. Bennett Jordan arrived in style at the Season 16 premiere of “The Bachelorette”. ABC While Jordan is focused on what lies ahead, he wouldn’t have bothered more one-on-one time. “It was kind of limited to those group dates, those rose ceremonies and those times when you can hang out with the ‘Bachelorette’,” Jordan explained. “But really, I don’t think I could have done anything much different,” he continued, later adding, “At the end of the day, things turn out the way they do for a reason. “ Jordan with Season 16 “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams. ABC Beyond Bachelor Nation, the famous stylish TV star is now dipping her feet into the fashion world, having recently partnered up with a luxury shoe brand. Of the bull. “They not only have great attention to detail, a great story, genuine handmade Italian moccasins… but they also have that kind of playful side,” Jordan explained of what drew him to the collaboration. . The reality TV star worked with the brand on a new take on their ‘Milano’ moccasins in their favorite color, green. The sage-colored suede style will be available this month in both men’s and women’s sizes. Jordan, who recently teamed up with Del Toro, models his luxe green moccasin as he dates fellow Season 16 alum Dr. Joe Park. Courtesy of Del Toro And while it remains to be seen whether Jordan will book a ticket to “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer, he has already defined his packaging strategy. “I was pretty organized and prepared a worksheet with each of the rose ceremonies. Each of my suits that I wanted to bring, a shirt and tie combination, ”Jordan explained of his process of preparing for her“ Bachelorette ”wardrobe. “I probably brought a few extra shoes, but, you know, if they fit in the bag, I wasn’t going to say no,” he added.

