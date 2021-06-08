Euro 2020: Germany crush Latvia 7-1 in strong dress rehearsal





Germany scored five first-half goals on their way to a 7-1 demolition of Latvia on Monday, completing a successful dress rehearsal for their European Championship campaign starting next week. With Manuel Neuer becoming the first German goalkeeper to reach the 100 caps, the hosts shot full blast from the start and set a dizzying pace, with Thomas Mueller and Kai Havertz closing in within the opening 90 seconds. Read also : Pessina replaces injured Sensi in Italy squad for Euro 2020 Champions League winner Havertz then played a perfect one-two with Robin Gosens shooting at home in his first international in the 19th minute. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Mueller quickly raised the score to 3-0, the latter scoring his first goal since returning to the squad last month after more than two years of absence. The Germans showed none of the conversion issues that had plagued them in recent years and Havertz added another when his shot was deflected into the net by Latvian goalkeeper Roberts Osols. Serge Gnabry also entered the scoresheet on the stroke of half-time, shooting a superb cross from Mats Hummels before substitute Timo Werner struck five minutes after the restart to make it 6-0. Latvia scored a consolation goal with a fierce left-footed strike from Aleksejs Saveljevs before Leroy Sane restored the hosts’ six-goal advantage with a single tap-in. Germany will start their Euro 2020 group matches against world champions France in Munich on June 15. She also faces the European champions, Portugal and Hungary in Group F. (Report by Karolos Grohmann, edited by Ed Osmond)

