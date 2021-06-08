NPSL / WPSL weekend summary: late raise helps Hotspurs men win at weekend





It has been a busy weekend for the region’s NPSL and WPSL men’s and women’s teams. On the men’s side, the Pittsburgh Hotspurs split two games, easily being beaten 6-1 on the road, against Cleveland FC on Friday, but rebounded significantly, beating Syracuse FC, 2-1, in their game. home opener on Sunday, with goals coming in the last 10 minutes of the game from Nick Kolarac and Ethan Hackenberg. In WPSL action, the Pittsburgh Hotspurs and Century United played on Saturday afternoon, with the Hotspurs claiming their first win of the season, beating Croatia Juniors, 3-1, while Century United failed 3-1 in their rematch. with the Cleveland Ambassadors. NPSL Cleveland FC 6, Pittsburgh Hotspurs 1 (Friday June 4) NPSL Game Report Cleveland opened the game with a late first-half goal in the 45th minute, then exploded for four in the second half to give the Pittsburgh Hotspurs their first loss of the season, 6-1, at Baldwin University. -Wallace of Berea, OH Friday night. Tate Mohney scored the Hotspurs’ lone goal. Here’s how the Hotspurs lined up against Cleveland. Pittsburgh Hotspurs 2, Syracuse FC 1 (Sunday June 6) NPSL Game Report The Hotspurs rebounded from Friday’s loss by returning to Pittsburgh and winning their first home game at Founders Field in front of a dramatically lively crowd, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to walk away with all three points. After allowing Syracuse a goal early in the first half, the Hotspurs pushed hard for the equalizer in the later stages of the second half. Finally, in the 80th minute, team captain Nick Kolarac took matters into his own hands, turning and then delivering a perfect finish in the left corner to tie the game. After regaining momentum in the game, the Hotspurs created a fantastic surge in the box in the 89th minute of the game, with Ethan Hackenberg taking the winner. A big THANK YOU to our fans! pic.twitter.com/n27HynbGv0 – Hotspurs Football Club (@HotspursClub) June 6, 2021 The next step for the Hotspurs, they will host FC Buffalo at Founders Field on Friday evening, June 11 (kick off at 7 p.m.). WPSL Cleveland Ambassadors 3, Century United 1 (Saturday June 5) Grand opening at home! Superb performance crowned with 3 goals in the second half. Thank you @kenstonfc such a great experience! pic.twitter.com/gmVdOMitg3 – Cleveland Ambassadors (@CLE_Ambassadors) June 6, 2021 Century United will look for their first WPSL victory in their next match on Saturday 12 June at Croatia Juniors. Pittsburgh Hotspurs 3, Croatian Juniors 1 (Saturday June 5) Excerpt from the Pittsburgh Hotspurs report Taylor Hamlett opened the scoring in the 17th minute, then Janson Jamison doubled the lead in the 33rd minute at the far post to complete a brilliant move from Jenna Dubs to double the lead. The Hotspurs found an insurance goal in the 87th minute for Helena Spencer in a game played at Founders Field. With the result, the Hotspurs (1-0-1) remain unbeaten in the WPSL for two games. Here’s how the Hotspurs lined up on Saturday. They will play again on Saturday June 12 at Motor City FC. 3 points will be enough to crown a great day. #warm channel #pittsburghsoccer #wpsl pic.twitter.com/hkhlaqXxqj – Hotspurs Football Club (@HotspursClub) June 6, 2021 Related





John Krysinsky has covered football and other sports for many years for various publications and media. He is also the author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ – a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered on a remarkable game that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has been a color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and has worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup matches. and the International Champions Cup which took place in the United States. . Krysinsky was also the head coach of men’s football at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first winning seasons and first places in the playoffs (1996-98); North Catholic Boys Head Coach (2007-08), Shady Side Academy Boys Associate Head Coach (2009-2014).











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos