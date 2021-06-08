NPSL / WPSL weekend summary: late raise helps Hotspurs men win at weekend

It has been a busy weekend for the region’s NPSL and WPSL men’s and women’s teams.
On the men’s side, the Pittsburgh Hotspurs split two games, easily being beaten 6-1 on the road, against Cleveland FC on Friday, but rebounded significantly, beating Syracuse FC, 2-1, in their game. home opener on Sunday, with goals coming in the last 10 minutes of the game from Nick Kolarac and Ethan Hackenberg.
In WPSL action, the Pittsburgh Hotspurs and Century United played on Saturday afternoon, with the Hotspurs claiming their first win of the season, beating Croatia Juniors, 3-1, while Century United failed 3-1 in their rematch. with the Cleveland Ambassadors.
NPSL
Cleveland FC 6, Pittsburgh Hotspurs 1 (Friday June 4)
Cleveland opened the game with a late first-half goal in the 45th minute, then exploded for four in the second half to give the Pittsburgh Hotspurs their first loss of the season, 6-1, at Baldwin University. -Wallace of Berea, OH Friday night.
Tate Mohney scored the Hotspurs’ lone goal.
Pittsburgh Hotspurs 2, Syracuse FC 1 (Sunday June 6)
The Hotspurs rebounded from Friday’s loss by returning to Pittsburgh and winning their first home game at Founders Field in front of a dramatically lively crowd, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to walk away with all three points.
After allowing Syracuse a goal early in the first half, the Hotspurs pushed hard for the equalizer in the later stages of the second half.
Finally, in the 80th minute, team captain Nick Kolarac took matters into his own hands, turning and then delivering a perfect finish in the left corner to tie the game.
After regaining momentum in the game, the Hotspurs created a fantastic surge in the box in the 89th minute of the game, with Ethan Hackenberg taking the winner.
The next step for the Hotspurs, they will host FC Buffalo at Founders Field on Friday evening, June 11 (kick off at 7 p.m.).
WPSL
Cleveland Ambassadors 3, Century United 1 (Saturday June 5)
Century United will look for their first WPSL victory in their next match on Saturday 12 June at Croatia Juniors.
Pittsburgh Hotspurs 3, Croatian Juniors 1 (Saturday June 5)
Excerpt from the Pittsburgh Hotspurs report
Taylor Hamlett opened the scoring in the 17th minute, then Janson Jamison doubled the lead in the 33rd minute at the far post to complete a brilliant move from Jenna Dubs to double the lead. The Hotspurs found an insurance goal in the 87th minute for Helena Spencer in a game played at Founders Field.
With the result, the Hotspurs (1-0-1) remain unbeaten in the WPSL for two games.
They will play again on Saturday June 12 at Motor City FC.
