“Wrath of Man”: for real





“Wrath of Man” sees director Guy Ritchie and actor Jason Statham reunite in an action-packed thriller. When mysterious crime boss H loses his son in an armored car theft gone awry, hell will stop at nothing to find and punish those responsible. Pro cool Guy Ritchie is the master of cool movie making. Love them or hate them, his films exude machismo and style. It is not uncommon to come out of his films with a burning desire to order bespoke vests and high-end watches. Wrath of Man doesn’t lack that cool factor. Set in the wheelhouse of Ritches’ stylized, action-oriented crime dramas, the director performs all of his greatest hits. This includes the achievement of the man he brought to national fame in “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch”. Statham has an incredible combination of style and courage, coming off as a beautiful union of James Bond and Chuck Liddell. “Wrath of Man” is a perfect vehicle for Statham to dial in his cool factor up to 11. Literally playing a man with no name, the character of Statham H is basically an enigma of the whole movie. It absolutely works and makes a cool movie even cooler Professional action “Wrath of Man” is not for the faint of heart. It’s a full-blown action movie full of handguns, deadly gun games, and interrogations. For those who love this adrenaline-fueled screen living room, there’s a lot to love here. Ritchie should also be commended for this style of action shooting. He brings his own flair and uniqueness to the film, and the scenes that might sound a bit too much like “Heat” or “Den of Thieves” are fresh and exciting because of the way the movie is shot. In the age of spandex and capes, it’s always refreshing to return to the world of mortal men for a little excitement. “Wrath of Man” also does a good job of surprisingly although it is predictable. The resolution of the film is never in doubt, but the execution of how it achieves it does have some pleasant surprises and twists. Pro Guy Ritchie Ultimately, what might be nicest about “Wrath of Man” is that it feels like a throwback to a bygone era. In an age when every movie seems to try to appeal to every movie buff, “Wrath of Man” feels like it was made with men who love manly pursuits in mind. Buffoon dads, sloppy sweatpants and minivans are nowhere to be found, replaced by crisp clothes, dazzling looks, and practical men. Is too stylized, sure, but it’s no further from real life than the doofus comedy that most shows and movies impose on their male characters. It’s a breath of fresh air that won’t be for everyone, but one that will be greatly appreciated by those who desire change. “Wrath of Man” feels like the start of the summer movie season, and what a great start. It’s stylish, intense and extremely cool. Fans of Guy Ritchie or the crime-action genres will be delighted with this film. Head over to H&M for some stylish threads, then head to the Fridley Palms cinema to watch this testosterone fueled flick.

