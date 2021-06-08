Lost Huntington: The Clothing Factory | Lost huntington

Editor’s Note: This is the 395th in a series of articles recalling scenes from missing Huntington’s.
UNTINGTON In 1921 Oscar Lee Stanard built a five-story building at the northwest corner of 7th Avenue and 10th Street to house his business, the OL Stanard Dry Goods Co. The business initially went bankrupt. 1930s, and the building was then briefly occupied by a grocery store.
From 1936, the structure was occupied by a series of clothing factories. Over the years, the factory has changed ownership and name several times.
First of all, it was known as the Sterling Company. During World War II, the factory made tents and uniforms for American troops. Around 1947, the factory was taken over by another seamstress, the Reliance Manufacturing Company, an Indiana company.
By 1954, the factory had changed its name again to the Huntington Manufacturing Company, and by 1959 it was making 180,000 dresses each month. John F. Kennedy visited the clothing factory during his successful primary campaign in 1960 for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In the 1970s, the factory had a new name again, Huntington Industries, a successor to the Huntington Manufacturing Company. Over the years, the clothing factory has employed hundreds of Huntington’s women and has become known for its scrap sales, which have enabled community members to purchase waste fabrics and dresses.
After operating for half a century as a garment factory, the building was left vacant when Huntington Industries ceased operations in 1983. The structure remained unoccupied until 1998 when it was purchased by the City of Huntington and redeveloped to become the Dean’s John Public Safety Building
Today it is home to the Huntington Police Department and J. Seaton Taylor Municipal Court.
