



Oleksandr Zinchenko scored a penalty as Ukraine beat Cyprus four-way to finish preparations for Euro 2020 in style.

The City man was not mistaken on the spot to overtake yellows and blues leading in the first half timeout after Nicholas Ioannou manipulated the inside of the box. Zinchenko was inches from the opener just after the half hour, but his long shot hit the far post rather than the back of the net. Instead, that honor went to West Ham winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who scored his own penalty after Oleksandr Zubkov was downed by Antreas Panayiotou. DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP The Cypriot defender received his marching orders for the challenge, giving visitors even more mountain to climb, and things got worse ahead of time Roman Yaremchuk scored a third. Yarmolenko then completed the scoring in the 65th minute with a strong deflection to give Ukraine a convincing victory in preparation for their first European Championship game against Holland. Germany claimed victory in a similar fashion, beating Latvia 7-1 in Manuel Neuers’ 100th international appearance. Ilkay Gundogan got on the scoresheet before being substituted on time, launching an absolute rocket into the top corner of Roberts Ozols’ net to make it 2-0 just after the 20th minute. Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry also entered the scoresheet in an emphatic performance in the first half, before Timo Werner and former City winger Leroy Sane ended the rout in the second. period. There was more good news last night for the young Germans, who beat Portugal by just one goal in the final of the European Under-21 Championships. City star Lukas Nmecha – freshly on loan from Anderlecht – was the hero of the night, clinging to incisive Ridle Bakus on the ball before rounding around Diogo Costa and ending up in an empty net within five minutes of the restart. Striker’s decisive contribution to Ljubljanas Stoice Stadium assured The team a third title at Euro U-21 and also ensured that he finished top scorer in the tournament, with four goals to his name.

