Joyous In the Heights hits the screen in spectacular fashion

When stage musicals turn into movies, they face a variety of challenges. How to effectively translate a production so that it does not give the impression of being on stage? Do you stick to the original order of the songs or mix them up to make the story clearer in the context of a movie? Which songs are worth keeping and which are consumable? Are you telling the story exactly as it started out, or are you modifying it to reflect societal changes?

All of these questions and more are addressed in spectacular fashion in In the heights, finally getting its release after a year of delay due to the pandemic. The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, written by original book author Quiara Alegria Hudes, and with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, stays true to the history of stage musicals, but moves away in a way significant and important which makes it even more impactful than the Tony Award-winning production for Best Musical.

Anthony Ramos, who played John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in the original Broadway cast ofHamilton, plays Usnavi, who runs a bodega in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Over the course of a few days, he interacts with several other people in his close-knit community, including Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV), his young cousin who works with him; Benny (Corey Hawkins), who works as a dispatcher in an auto service owned by Kevin Rosario (Jimmy Smits); Nina (Leslie Grace), Kevin’s daughter who returned home after attending Stanford University; and Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), who works in a salon owned by Daniela (Daphne Rubin-Vega), but dreams of becoming a fashion designer.

Dreams are important to almost everyone in the story. Usnavi dreams of returning to his native Dominican Republic, and also of finding the courage to invite Vanessa on a date. Kevin dreams of Nina becoming a bigger hit than he could ever be. Benny dreams of one day taking over Kevin’s business. Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz, reprising her Broadway role) dreams of everyone in the neighborhood making their dreams come true, doing her best to help them in any way they can. And the filmmakers include a subplot about The Dreamers, aka those affected by the Deferred Action Policy for Childhood Arrivals, which updates and improves the story in remarkable ways.

From the first minute, Chu and his team achieve such a sense of belonging in the movie that you can’t help but feel like you’re part of the community yourself. Much of the film was shot on location in today’s Washington Heights neighborhood, immersing audiences in the details big and small that make it what it is. One particularly remarkable scene involves almost the entire population of the neighborhood going to the Highbridge Pool, a place that Chu makes incredibly cinematic, especially when he includes a Busby Berkeley-style dance sequence for the song 96,000.

On stage, the impact of the song lyrics can sometimes not be fully felt, especially if an audience member is not fluent in Spanish, as the lyrics are often a hybrid of English and Spanish. The movie not only gives everyone a front row spot for song sequences, but it also offers subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle visuals that make the songs much easier to understand. And while you may not be able to completely follow Mirandas’ dense lyrics, the high energy of the dance sequences helps convey the meaning of the songs.

The whole film has an air of relentless positivity, although it never ignores the difficult realities facing its characters. The story notably removes some negative subplots from the stage production, presumably in order to keep the theme of the optimistic dream alive. It also has the by-product of giving viewers a personal glimpse into the experience of this particular group of Latinos, an always welcome reminder that America’s diversity is a good thing.

The film’s cast is uniformly excellent, from somewhat known amounts of Ramos and Hawkins, to veteran actors like Smits, Rubin-Vega and Merediz, to relative newcomers Barrera and Grace. Dasha Polanco (Orange is the new black) and Stéphanie Beatriz (Brooklyn nine-nine) do a fantastic job in smaller roles, and Diaz brings a lot of humor and emotion to his key role. Fans of Miranda’s work will appreciate not only her small role as the Piragua Guy, but also the cameos of key actors in the show from Broadway and beyond.

The film version of In the heights differs considerably from the stage musical, and instead of undermining it, it improves it immeasurably. It’s a joyful and moving celebration of life, love, and community that deserves to be one of next year’s top Oscar nominees. It’s also a movie worth seeing in theaters, so if you’re comfortable going for it, this is the way to see it.

—

In the heightsdebuts in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11.