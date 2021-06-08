What you need to know – WWD





The Halston brand pays homage to the late designer with a new capsule collection inspired by the recent Netflix limited series, “Halston”. The creator’s eponymous label and Netflix are teaming up to create a collection inspired by Halston’s archival designs and original costumes seen in the limited series, which featured Ewan McGregor as the titular creator. The 10-piece evening wear collection is available for pre-order now on Halston’s website and will ship in late July. Later in June, the collection will be worn by Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. Prices range from $ 995 to $ 1,595. “Roy Halston Frowick single-handedly created American luxury fashion,” said Robert Rodriguez, who is the new Creative Director of the Halston brand. “Halston has always had a huge influence on my career, in an industry where his imprint remains decades later. I am delighted to continue his legacy through this Netflix capsule collection in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. It was exciting to recreate the iconic dresses from the Halston Archives that appear in the Netflix series and reinterpret them for modern times. I’m grateful to be a part of this tribute to Halston, which has inspired designers around the world. The collection includes some of the most notable looks from the ‘Halston’ show, all named after the designer’s Halstonettes, who were his many model muses. One of the show’s first standout costumes, the collection features the “Elsa” – modeled by the show’s Elsa Peretti, played by Rebecca Dayan – which is a sapphire blue batik-print chiffon kaftan. The collection also includes the “Beverly” (named after model Beverly Johnson), a red and fuchsia printed silk chiffon dress, the Liza (named after Halston’s close friend Liza Minnelli), a chiffon kaftan Golden lurex and the “Anjelica” (named after Anjelica Huston), a jersey dress gathered at one shoulder. Netflix’s limited series “Halston” offered a dramatized version of how the late fashion designer catapulted into popularity in the 1970s and 1980s for his sleek yet sexy designs, and how his career was turned upside down by his excessive partying. . The show portrays many of Halston’s close friendships, including with Minnelli, Peretti, Joel Schumacher, Joe Eula, and others. The Halston brand has changed owners and creators several times since the creator’s death in 1990. Personalities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Tamara Mellon, co-founder of Jimmy Choo, stylist Rachel Zoe and disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein have all attempted to resurrect the brand in recent years. three decades. Last year Rodriguez was approached to steer the brand towards higher athletic wear reminiscent of the original Halston brand. READ MORE HERE: Who is Halston? All about the iconic fashion designer A closer look at Halston and Liza Minnelli’s real friendship Life After Halston: A Look At Halston’s Close Friends and Partners







