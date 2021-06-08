Beijing eyes Xiaohongshu on Weibo post on Tiananmen Quartz anniversary





Xiaohongshu, a popular social shopping app in China, clashed with internet censors in the country last Friday after reading a social media article, Tell Me Loud: What’s the Date Today? While it is not clear exactly what Xiaohongshus’ intention was, the company occasionally posts such messages on Fridays to engage its 14 million subscribers on Weibo, a heavily trafficked social media platform similar to Twitter. But in this case, the date was June 4, the birthday of the massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square in 1989 and an event whose history is subject to strict censorship in China. Xiaohongshu did not want to refer to Tiananmen, a person familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal. The post on Weibo was quickly deleted by Xiaohongshu himself, according to a source who spoken with Reuters. The company’s Weibo page has since been replaced with a message saying the account is unavailable due to complaints that it violated laws and regulations, as well as Weibos standards. The company is now working with the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s internet regulator, to investigate what happened. Regardless, China maintains tight control over its Internet and the businesses that operate there, large and small. Xiaohongshu, whose name translates to a Little Red Book, is a growing e-commerce company with backers such as Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent. His rumor is prepare for an IPO in the United States this year, which could value it at over $ 10 billion, and probably does not want to unduly attract the attention of the Chinese government. At the same time, China’s grip on its own history is so firm that many in the country are unaware of the events in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Young workers who sign up to monitor and clean the nation’s internet of banned content often must be informed of the Tiananmen crackdown themselves so they know what references to look for. This year, following its takeover of Hong Kong, the government extended its censorship to that city as well, prohibiting the annual vigil of June 4 that took place there. We have reached out to Xiaohongshu for comment and will update this story with any response. The Internet crackdown in China Xiaohongshu has already encountered problems. In 2019, it was removed from app stores for unclear reasons, although Chinese media speculated it was bogus reviews proliferating on its platform. Regulators recently targeted a growing number of technology companies on their business practices. Most notable is Alibaba, which has been the subject of an antitrust investigation and whose founder, Jack Ma, suddenly disappeared from public life. This has created a scenario where companies have to be careful about what they do and, of course, what they say. The situation also extends to international companies operating in China. Quartz itself its app has been deleted from Apple’s Chinese App Store for reasons that have not been fully explained. The move was likely in response to reports of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and content on VPNs, or virtual private networks, that readers could use to access censored sites.

