Fashion retailer about you, holders seek $ 1.1 billion in IPO





Do you want to know the European markets? In your inbox before opening, every day. Register here. Online fashion retailer About You AG and its shareholders are seeking up to 941 million euros ($ 1.1 billion) in an initial public offering in Frankfurt, betting that demand for its party outfits will increase as nightlife will unlock. The shares are traded between 21 and 26 euros each until June 14, with the new title due to start trading on June 16, he said in a statement. statement Tuesday. About You, which aims to digitize the classic mall stroll by creating a personalized smartphone shopping experience, specializes in catering to young women in their twenties and thirties. It operates in a crowded area, competing with the vast collections of clothing worn by Asos Plc and Zalando SE. The company plans to sell 28.6 million shares to raise at least 600 million euros, while management and holders, including GFH, seek to get rid of 8.4 million shares. Unlike other e-commerce companies, About You’s business suffered during the pandemic as sales of the evening wear it stocks declined. Now, the easing of lockdown restrictions in Europe means it is well positioned to benefit online shoppers looking for party and date outfits. In addition to its retail business, About You has an online e-commerce technology platform similar to that of Shopify Inc., which has brands such as Marco Polo among its customers. Shareholder Heartland, the holding company of fashion mogul Anders Holch Povlsen and his family, has stakes in Asos and Zalando. The IPO comes several months after the emporium of online shopping THG Plc listed in London with a similar model. THG’s Ingenuity business helps other retailers manage their digital offerings, while also running websites that market everything from protein powders to beauty products. About You is also backed by e-commerce giant Otto Group of Michael Otto, which made its debut in post-war Germany as a mail order company famous for its fashion catalogs. Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are global coordinators, while Numis Securities Ltd., Société Générale SA and UBS Group AG are associate bookkeepers. – With the help of Phil Serafino and Benedikt Kammel Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

