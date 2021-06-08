New report points to psychedelic, maximalist fashion summer – Sourcing Journal





Neutral palettes and raised basics are finally showing signs of slowing down. The maximalist style, crammed with bright colors and contrasting prints, helps to shake up the monotony of loungewear and homewear. Related Articles A new report from product intelligence firm Trendalytics says boisterous fashion is an optimistic form of expression for consumers looking to make a bold statement as they re-enter the company after more than a year in the industry. home and social distancing. Some maximalist “trends to watch” for women include fur-trimmed jackets, ruffled frill dresses and patterned pants. These kinds of items are part of the “Retro-Futurism” theme that swept through the Spring / Summer 2021 collections, filled with sheer fabrics, trippy prints and cutout details. The look, Trendalytics noted, is reminiscent of decades such as the ’70s and’ 90s, when tie-dye and psychedelic prints were all the rage. Signs of maximalism have been on trend analysts’ radars for some time now, with global fashion research platform Lyst drawing attention to the change in December when consumers started embracing bright colors as a solution. of dopamine after a grueling and uncertain year. Extravagant designs were also a major story in the 21-22 Fall / Winter collections, expressed in sequin-covered dresses, cutout bodysuits and feather embellishments, signaling the return of second-hand outfits. Men also dress to impress, playing with bold patterns, fun accessories and flashy materials like bobs, satin shirts and patchwork jackets, Trendalytics reported. Louis Vuitton’s male art director Virgil Abloh put maximalism in the spotlight when presenting a 21-22 fall / winter collection that teased cowboy boots and metallic suits. And in recent awards season, men were the real style stars: “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. were spotted channeling Valentino’s playful tailoring marked by chartreuse, shadow and gold costumes. Men’s jewelry is also benefiting from the maximalist movement. Jewelry brand Kendra Scott is anticipating the longevity of the trend and is launching into men with “Scott Bros”. Pop star and fashion icon Harry Styles, whom Lyst dubbed ‘mighty dresser’ in 2020, is leading the maximalist charge with bold pieces and accessories, namely jewelry. Trendalytics reported that Miami-based jewelry company Eliou saw an influx of male customers after the singer wore her personalized pearl necklace. The kids category is getting an opulent boost, as sequins, rainbows and tulle skirts become more and more popular. Following Gen Z’s move away from skinny jeans, girls’ wide-leg jeans are considered a “safe bet,” with searches up 163% from last year. The maximalist trend is also showing up in beauty, with colorful mascaras, wigs, and glittery nail polishes soaring. While the concept of maximalism is in direct contradiction to recent fashion industry commitments to producing fewer and smaller collections, brands can responsibly respond to pent-up demand for bold fashion. Paloma Wool is a brand serving this maximalist look, using organic cotton, linen and lyocell throughout its range. House of Sunny, known for its psychedelic prints and knits, uses only faux fur and biodegradable labels. A brand’s ability to channel the maximalist aesthetic while producing with a minimalist mindset is the winning new strategy, Trendalytics noted.







