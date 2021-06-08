An innovative set now in vogue

Catherine is president of Communication from the Ketner Group, a public relations and communications agency working with innovative B2B companies.

One of my favorite movies is The devil wears Prada, the 2006 movie that gave us a glimpse into the world of fashion magazines coupled with a ton of laughs. I love the scene in which the character of Meryl Streeps, the evil editor of Track magazine, burns her new, very old-fashioned assistant with a murderous monologue about how a blue sweater was selected for her by those in attendance (i.e. the fashion world).

As the fashion elite continue to focus on next season’s colors and looks, another group of trend designers are creating technologies that could change the future of fashion and ultimately change the way we shop. the things we wear. My agency has been fortunate enough to work with and mentor many fashion-focused tech companies, from those offering product lifecycle management solutions to those involved in online clothing research and fashion technologies. fitting room. Telling their stories to the industry is one of the best parts of my job. After all, we all like to look good in the clothes we wear, and tech companies help fashion and clothing brands provide us, consumers, with the best shopping experiences.

The fashion industry was certainly hit last year by a report from the Business of Fashion website and McKinsey & Company. Noted that 2020 was “the worst year ever for the fashion industry”. The tide could turn, however, as the the market should recover and reached $ 672.71 billion by 2023.

It looks like fashion technology is leading the way with some exciting innovations that have been accelerated by the Covid-19 crisis. Let’s take a look at two major fashion tech trends driving the industry forward and how fashion tech companies can take advantage of today’s environment by creating high impact communication programs.

Direct shopping

According to National Retail Federation, direct shopping will take center stage in 2021, with the potential to be one of the fastest growing categories in the individual digital ecosystem.

Many fashion brands and retailers like LOral Group and Nordstrom have jumped into the waters of live shopping, allowing them to stay hyper-connected with shoppers during the pandemic. Implementing this technology can help savvy fashion brands retain buyers. The popularity of e-commerce has skyrocketed in 2020. In fact, consumers spent $ 861.12 billion online with US retailers last year, a 44% increase from 2019. The trend of online shopping is likely to only continue to grow, and the desire for more video content is already there. According to research by Wyzowl, “68% of consumers say the pandemic has had an impact on the amount of video content they watched online, with an overwhelming majority (96%) saying it has increased.”

Technology focused on virtual fit and inclusiveness

At high level, virtual fit technology helps e-commerce buyers make more informed decisions. This technology can provide shoppers with data-based style, size and fit recommendations, as well as opportunities to “try on” outfits by uploading a photo of themselves. Although virtual adjustment has been around for a number of years, its use has increased during the pandemic. Virtual fit technology is a great alternative for shoppers who aren’t ready to go back to the store but are ready to update their wardrobe after a long year spent near home.

In the same vein as the virtual adjustment, technologies focused on inclusiveness allow shoppers to see more variety in body size and skin color of clothing designs to more accurately reflect what shoppers themselves look like. As Kayla Marci, a market analyst at a retail and fashion tech firm, said Retail diving, 67% of American women are size 14 and express their need for fashionable products, regardless of their size.

High communication strategies for fashion technology in 2021 and beyond

Stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic, rapid changes in the fashion industry represent an opportunity for fashion technology companies to create high impact communication programs. To capitalize on this moment, develop strong communication strategies that include engaging content that establishes thought leadership, and develop targeted media relationships that can generate leads. When it comes to content, it’s all about telling stories and building a content hub based on long content. For example, if you have an eBook that focuses on best practices for engaging buyers via virtual fit, take the content and break it up into a whole network of smaller content. This could include infographics, proactive media presentations, signed articles, social media posts, and press releases. Content is still king, and fashion technology providers can benefit from keeping it front and center.

As any good public relations practitioner knows, media relations are all about relationships. Fashion tech companies should strive to keep their media relations strategies focused and, more importantly, more personalized. Newsrooms, including those covering fashion, are understaffed and overwhelmed, which means your pitch strategies need to stand out from the crowd. Personalization is the name of the game, as well as treating reporters like you would your best client. These tactics can help you get the media coverage you want and the new business leads you need.

I am fortunate to be in the world of technology and public relations, and even more fortunate to support clients in fashion technology. We are watching an industry transform literally in real time, and the first results are very exciting. Fashion may have had a tough year in 2020, but it’s also legendary New York Times fashion photographer Bill Cunningham once mentionned, “Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.” The past year has certainly tested this theory, but the combination of technology and fashion will no doubt keep the industry in the headlines for years to come.

