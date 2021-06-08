Fashion e-retailer About You aims for a valuation of 4 billion euros on the Frankfurt stock exchange





(Correct for listing via a private placement, not an initial public offering) BERLIN (Reuters) – German fashion e-trader About You on Tuesday set a price range of 21 to 26 euros per share for its IPO, valuing the company at around 4 billion euros (4.9 billion of dollars). The Hamburg-based startup will sell new shares worth € 600 million through a private placement as part of its IPO, and invest the proceeds in its international expansion and business-to-business technology platform. About You, which operates in 23 European markets, competes with Zalando in the consumer segment while its B2B platform pits it against Shopify, SAP and Salesforce. We look forward to expanding our investor base as we pursue our vision of becoming the world’s leading fashion platform, said co-founder Tarek Mueller. About You reported 57% revenue growth to 1.17 billion euros in the year through February and achieved its first positive basic profit in the last quarter since launching in 2014 . The company, backed by mail order group Otto and Danish magnate Anders Holch Povlson, has also made several appointments to its supervisory board, which will be chaired by Otto chief Sebastian Klauke. About You said it would sell 28.6 million new shares as part of the private placement while existing shareholders would sell 8.4 million additional shares, including an over-allotment option. Its free float will rise between 21.2% and 21.7% after listing. The private placement is expected to close on June 14, with the first day of listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 16. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, Numis Securities, Société Générale and UBS Investment Bank also act as Joint Bookrunners. ($ 1 = 0.8211 euros) Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos