The 9 Best Sustainable Vegan Swimwear Brands: Look Hot and Stay Cool

Whether you live by a body of water or not, it’s time to take off the blanket and slip into a fabulous vegan swimsuit. This year, we want a costume that not only looks great, but is made in a sustainable way. These costumes look hot, but they won’t warm the planet or burn a hole in your wallet. We know you are getting ready to hit the beach, pool, river, etc., so show up in style with one of these fantastic vegan swimsuits.



1. Shapes in the sand

Want to be cool with the environment? Get your swimsuit here. The Australian company ensures its fabrics stay in a closed-loop regenerative system by partnering with ECONLY, a textile company that produces 100% regenerated fibers from commercial fishing nets and other pre and post materials. -consumption discarded. The swimwear company also launched the first 100% bio-based fiber made from castor oil in 2018. And that’s just the start of Shapes in the Sand’s commitment to leave no trace (read more more here). But let’s get to the fun part: what do these swimsuits look like? Pretty cute. Most of the designs play on flattering floral prints in soft colors. The fits range from one-piece swimsuits with pretty bows at the shoulders, two-piece high waisted, rashguards, headbands and stockings with a range of coverage. Essentially, no matter your size or style, you can find a durable option here.

2. Make good swimwear

It’s not just a slogan, this small business owned by minority women lives up to its title. All parts are ECONYL and built to last. Not only do they aim to produce a high quality product, but the advantage of durable swimwear is that less fabric ends up in landfills. In addition to sustainable production in small batches, Do Good donates part of its profits to ocean conservation efforts. Manifested by female surfers, the wetsuits come in a variety of functional fits in mostly solid colors, as the last thing you want to worry about when paddling is adjusting your swimsuit.

3. MeUndies

The emphasis is on women’s swimwear in the sustainability and ethical fashion movement, but those who prefer swim shorts also have options. As the name suggests, MeUndies started out as an underwear company, but let’s be honest, swimwear is appropriate underwear to be displayed in public. Each pair of these shorts is made from eight recycled plastic bottles. Currently, the company offers printing in two styles, a brightly colored geometric pattern eight or six inches in length. But really, how many swimsuits do you need? Take this solid pair and you are ready for summer.

4. Wolves

Designed in downtown Los Angeles, this small-batch, sustainable sportswear company produces butter-soft swimwear from recycled plastic bottles. Don’t ask us how, it’s an industry secret. The overall look is very boho-chic – consider mandala and fractal prints in a range of unexpected but flattering cuts. Discover the caged one-piece with dramatic open side straps or the sultry one-shoulder with an asymmetrical triangular cutout at the waist. No matter how much (or how little) skin you’re comfortable showing off, you can find an eco-friendly, ethically made costume here.

5. Manakai

We hope Hawaiians are familiar with their swimwear, which makes this Hawaii-based swimwear company an obvious choice when looking for your next bikini or bandeau. Manakai is the state’s only sustainable swimwear company. It is firmly committed to using only regenerated ECONYL tissue. The models are designed in Hawaii and made in California as part of a small business run by a father and daughter. We also like that the company packs their coveralls in a 100% recyclable paper bag, not plastic. Choose between a magenta bandeau two-piece, a burnt orange high-waisted two-piece, or a turquoise suit with sexy suspenders.

6. Outerknown

Inspired by professional surfer Kelly Slater, this ethically and sustainably made clothing company focuses on fair work and the circular use of materials. The brand is accredited by the Fair Labor Association and goes above and beyond to keep its signature jeans out of landfills. Like other companies, it also relies on regenerative fibers to produce its clothes and swimwear. Men’s boxers come at a higher price point, but the company guarantees they will last no matter how hard the waves are rolling you. The Apex line is tested and approved by Slater himself. On the women’s side, the brand offers flattering basics in monochrome colors and a few simple but pretty designs. No suspenders or domed arches here – these jumpsuits are designed for performance (they just make you look awesome).

7. Swimming Patagonia

This outerwear company is perhaps the most vocal when it comes to transparency and sustainable manufacturing. Not only does it clearly outline its own eco-responsible actions, but it encourages its customers to get involved in the sustainable development movement. Its Patagonia Action Works initiative connects consumers with projects around the world aimed at protecting the environment. The performance brand offers swimsuits for men and women designed to follow your active lifestyle. The women’s line includes two-piece, one-piece, and lightweight coveralls designed for 65-75 degrees. Men’s options include swim shorts in a range of lengths and colors, from understated grays and navies to hot pink.

8. Seaa swimwear

Designed for surfers and ocean adventurers, this line of women’s swimwear produces wetsuits and wetsuits with regenerating materials and without neoprene. All products are manufactured within 70 miles of its San Clemente, Calif., Head office under fair working conditions and pay. Seea also offers its customers free repairs of its suits to extend its lifespan as long as possible. When it finally comes to hanging up the worn out costume, they offer recycling options to avoid landfill. The pieces are both avant-garde and functional. They fit perfectly whether you go for a high waisted two piece or a classic one. The colors range from checks to solids and stripes to the cashmere print. You don’t have to shred the waves to wear one of these durable wetsuits.

9. Immaculate vegan

It’s not a single brand, it’s a collection of sustainably made, vegan-friendly swimwear companies. Each has been tested and only uses ECONYL to produce their combinations. The options are plentiful, but Immaculate Vegan offers several filters to help customers find their perfect fit, style, and color. If you’ve searched the top eight brands on this list and still can’t find a costume you like, this vast collection shouldn’t disappoint. Note: Although prices are shown in British pounds, suits are shipped from the United States.

Ask Flink is a digital editor at VegNews as well as a writer and fitness enthusiast living in Orange County, California.