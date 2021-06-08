The Couture Fashion Week calendar has been decided





Stéphane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

July will mark the return of Paris Couture Fashion Week, and will see more physical shows on the program than we've seen in a long time. According to the provisional calendar published yesterday by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, eight major brands will organize physical shows in front of a live audience, and these will also be broadcast live to fans at home. The schedule shows that Dior, Chanel, Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, Zuhair Murad, Azzaro Couture and Vaishali S will hold physical presentations, while 25 other brands will stick to a digital format. "I think the time has come to come back and show in front of a live audience because I think that fashion only in a virtual format has no future," said Giorgio Armani. WWD on the brand's return to the catwalks. "A fashion show is a tool that cannot be done without due to its format, energy and efficiency. It is important to render the physical parades and they can then be translated into digital experiences for a global audience. Aside from the return of the more physical runway buzz, there's a lot more to look forward to this couture season. The week will see the return of Balenciaga to the agenda, the house's first couture collection for 53 years. It will also see the long-awaited unveiling of Jean Paul Gaultier's collaboration collection with Sacai, and will welcome Pyer Moss to the program to close the week, making its creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond the first black American fashion designer to participate in Semaine couture fashion.

