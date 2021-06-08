59th Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic Comes And Dramatically





LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The 59th Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic ended at Kircher City Park as it should, with a lot of drama. The Championship game between DeWitt and Grand Ledge has a very recent history that needed to be sorted out. In Saturday’s Division 1 district semifinal game, the Comets and Panthers had a draw that ended in a three-point home run by senior Grand Ledge Noah Warren. Now that DeWitt and his elders knew that this Diamond Classic championship game would be the last game of their high school baseball career, they couldn’t be more focused on the task at hand. In the other canoe, the Comets were looking to win their third consecutive Diamond Classic Championship and their 29th title in tournament history. At the end of the sixth round of the seven-round tournament, the score was tied at five points apiece. DeWitt loaded the goals and a ball passed the Grand Ledge wide receiver, which brought Trent Brandeli home from third place to give the Panthers a 6-5 lead. Then early in the seventh inning, a deja vu hit Kircher Park as Noah Warren once again hit a three-run homerun to put the Comets ahead, just like he did against DeWitt in the Saturday district semi-final game. The Comets took an 8-6 lead in the bottom in the seventh inning and DeWitt was unable to make a comeback. Grand Ledge’s Kaden Nowak recorded the final after a ball on the ground was kicked directly to him at first base, making the Comets the 2021 Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic Champions. After the game we had to ask Noah Warren how he could even describe what that moment was like. “I’m speechless, I mean I can’t find words to describe how I’m feeling right now, it hasn’t really touched me yet,” Warren said. “It’s just like WHAT… I mean, I come in third place, I look at Logan (Todd) standing behind the plate, I’m just… WOW… like WHAT?” It’s unreal, but it’s a great feeling. His senior colleague, Logan Todd, couldn’t be prouder of Warren’s heroism. “Noah is a bad man for having had these two back-to-back games against the same opponent, I mean we all trust him,” Todd said. “After that first defensive end, we knew we were going to get our defense back and we knew everything would be fine.” The Comets will take their Diamond Classic Trophy with them to the regional semi-finals on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. when they face Howell at DeWitt.

