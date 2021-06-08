Tigers Dramatically Eliminate No.14 Seeded Oregon, Qualify For Supers

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) – LSU head coach Paul Mainieris’ career will drag on for at least one more weekend as the Tigers beat the No. 14 national seed of the Oregon Ducks 9 -8 Monday, June 7 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. LSU have won four consecutive elimination games to keep their season alive.

The Tigers will now travel to Knoxville, TN to face third-seeded Tennessee Volunteers, a team that swept LSU earlier in the season in March. The first game between the Vols and the Tigers is Saturday June 12 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas has been named the Eugene Regional MVP. In the Tigers’ last three games, Dugas has gone 6 for 8 at plate with three homers, two triples, six RBIs and six runs scored.

It was a home and away game between the Tigers and the Ducks that saw five different leadership changes and saw the Tigers win their ninth regional championship under coach Mainieri in his 15 seasons at the helm of LSU. This will be the Tigers’ 15th super regional appearance in the history of the program.

Landon Marceaux took the win for the Tigers as he pitched relief for LSU, just two days after throwing over 100 shots against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Marceaux pitched 2.1 innings for a run on four hits while striking out two batters.

LSU got things started late in the first inning as Gavin Dugas hit a two-run homer in midfield to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

That lead would be short-lived as the Ducks responded early in the second inning as Sam Novitske hit an RBI double down the center-right to narrow the lead to 2-1. Sam Olsson would tie the game on a deep ball at centerfield that would mark Novitske to tie the game at 2-2.

Early in the third inning, Oregon took their first lead of the game as PAC-12 Player of the Year Aaron Zavala threw a two-run home run to left field to make it 4-2.

The Ducks would add another run early in the fourth inning on a Tanner Smith RBI single to make it 5-2.

LSU would respond in the bottom of the fourth as Dugas hit his second home run of the game and third in two days at left field to make it 5-3.

The Tigers would reduce the lead to 5-4 as Drew Bianco hit a single down the middle and later steal the second and move up to third on a wild throw and Bianco would score on the second wild throw of the inning.

LSU would regain the lead late in the sixth inning as Bianco hit a home run undoubtedly through left center to make it 6-5. However, the Tigers’ lead would be short lived as Kenyon Yovan hit a two-run homer in midfield to give the Ducks a 7-6 lead.

At the end of the eighth round, the Tigers definitively regained the advantage in a strange round. Cade Beloso would secure Dugas for third on an RBI outfielder pick as Dugas slipped under the tag at home to tie the game at 7-7.

LSU would take the lead on a pullback as Oregon’s closest Kolby Somers tried to eliminate Beloso at first, but was called in for a pullback that would allow Cade Doughty to take third place.

The Tigers added another run as Jordan Thompson collected his first hit of the game an RBI single to make it 9-7.

Oregon was threatening early in the ninth inning as they scored a runner RBI run from Josh Kasevich to make it 9-8.

