Selena Gomez is candid about her best (and worst) fashion moments





Oh, I’m nervous. Oh, this is bad. Maybe that’s how Selena Gomez started it Life in appearance video for Vogue, but a look back at some of the singers’ most iconic fashion moments isn’t scary, they range from trendy and cool to glamorous and feminine. For a blast from the past, Gomez kicked off the show with a punk outfit she wore to an ABC All Star party in 2007. It’s so bad, she says of her oversized t-shirt, her skinny jeans and her own white heeled boots. . I thought I was so cool, guys. However, she has fondness for the strapless, jeweled dress she wore in her Love You Like a Love Song music video. It was my first time trying to do haute couture, says Gomez. And you can laugh about it, because it’s not haute couture. (Yet it was emblematic of the time.) As Gomez’s career skyrocketed after her stint at Disney, she says she really started to find her place in fashion. A personal highlight was the vampy Versace dress she wore to the 2013 VMAs, which was spliced ​​to reveal a strapless underneath. I remember for the first time feeling like a woman, says Gomez. She also spoke candidly about her difficulties dressing for these expensive events, like wearing Vera Wang to the 2015 Met Gala. I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember that particular night, I don’t. didn’t feel good in my body, said Gomez. What was really amazing was that I got the chance to work on a dress that fits my body. It was a time when I was like, I don’t need to have that 19 year old body shape anymore. Some of Gomez’s best fashion moments have happened on stage. Just take the crystal-embellished bodysuit she wore for the opening issue of her 2016 The comeback to visit. I’m not gonna lie, Britney Spears inspired him with Toxic, Gomes says. Most recently, she also wore a floral Rodarte dress in her De Una Vez video this year, which was a deliberate nod to her Mexican roots. I feel completely different when I speak Spanish, Gomez says of the song. I may not be fluent, but I’ll never forget where I’m from. It’s really important to embrace the moments through fashion and music. Above, watch Gomezs in full Life in appearance video. Director: RomBokobza PD: Nate Gold Publisher: Marcus Niehaus Producer: Naomi Nishi Camera Operator: Paolo Arriola Chef: Matt Tuppen Sound: Thomas-Sowers gray Scenography: Sage Griffon Production assistants: Kristen Rakes, Josh Crowe and Kamil Zeglen Shot on location at The Peninsula Beverly Hills

