‘Tattooed, muscular man’ models ex’s wedding dress to try and sell it

A self-described “tattooed, muscular man” told the story of modeling his ex’s wedding dress for a potential buyer, as he attempted to sell the dress online.

Morgan Macleod uploaded a clip to TikTok, sharing the hilarious exchange between him and a bride-to-be, who was interested in the dress.

Macleod, who is believed to be from Colorado, revealed he was “tired” of having his ex’s wedding dress in the house, so he decided to try to make some money and sell it.

The former member of the United States Army put the size 10 Melissa Sweet dress online for $ 500.

The gown was later identified as the Large Floral Lace Long Sleeve Wedding Dress, priced at $ 599, currently on sale for $ 549 at David’s Bridal. It is available in three colors – plain white, solid ivory and ivory stone – in sizes 0 to 12.

A woman, named Sarah, got in touch to ask for more information and, most importantly, she wanted to see what the dress looked like.

So instead of asking for help from a friend or relative, Macleod said he “did what needed to be done.”

He wore the dress himself and shared the brilliant snaps in a TikTok video, uploaded on Monday.

Macleod captioned the cut, “I remembered when I was trying to sell my ex’s wedding dress. She wanted to see it on someone. I was really tired of having it in my house, so I did. what to do. “

Macleod included screenshots of the conversation with Sarah, who asked, “Do you have any pics of this on a person? Or do you have the designer and style so I can research it? Love it?” and it’s in my budget but I’m having a hard time visualizing what that looks like. “

He replied, “If you want me to put it on I can, but I’m a guy with muscles and a ton of tattoos so I don’t know what it will look like.”

After Sarah said she wanted to see him model the dress, Macleod said, “I’ll see if I can fit in.”

“Only if you want! I’m in no rush if you’d rather someone else try it,” Sarah replied.

But Macloed followed and shared a selection of photos of him wearing the off-the-shoulder lace number.

While the zipper wouldn’t close, it made sure to include snaps on the front and back, showing all angles.

Despite her dedication, Macleod added, “She didn’t buy it.”

The clip has been watched thousands of times as Macleod confirmed he still has the dress on.

And responding to comments from people explaining that it would have been easier to send wedding photos, he admitted, “I would need a wedding for there to be wedding photos.”

Many people have praised Macleod’s dedication, Paige Nichole writing: “I would have bought it and included the photos in the wedding slideshow for sure.

“How could she not buy it after that ??” Elisabeth asked.

Ainebegonia thought, “She didn’t buy it because she knew she could never look as good as you in it.”

While Jocelyn Tucker wrote: “Love it. So I would have bought it instantly lol.”

Responding to interest in the dress, Macleod added, “I didn’t expect it to explode. I have another dress of her own, should I take a turn 2?”

News week contacted Macleod for comment.