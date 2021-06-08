Fashion
7 pairs of men’s swimwear that aren’t exactly boring
His swimsuit season! While there’s nothing wrong with taking out your swim shorts or swimsuits year after year, it’s time to take it up a notch. And what’s in fashion now for men’s swimwear, the crotches are shorter, the cuts slimmer and the patterns eye-catching.
So you won’t find long, baggy trunks or boring color-blocked options here. Keep scrolling to buy seven cool swimsuit for guys from amazon that are sure to make a splash in the best way. Plus, styles start at under $ 20.
Amazon Essentials makes quality basics at affordable prices, and these swimsuits fit that bill too. Available in more 30 different patterns, these shorts are true to size and are available in sizes XS to XXL.
These boxer shorts have a five inch inseam, but don’t let that scare you off. This model comes to mid-thigh and is very trendy. You do not believe it ? Check the shine Comments for you.
Made with quick-drying stretch fabric, these trunks received 2,600 five-star reviews. These boxer shorts feature mesh lining, four-way stretch, adjustable drawstring and zip pockets.
These swim shorts have a slim fit and are available in six sizes. These shorts also have three pockets, UPF 50 protection and a classic seven inch inseam. One satisfied reviewer said of the style, superb trunks superb cut and quality.
If you’re generally drawn to Hawaiian print shorts or something more tropical, go for this style at Billabong. These shorts have a side pocket detail, micro-repellent coating and are machine washable.
Available in over 25 different colors, these bright shorts are sure to stand out on the beach or by the pool. This stylish swimsuit is a N ° 1 of the bestsellers on Amazon and are described as light and efficient.
These patriotic firecracker popsicle shorts are perfect for the 4th of July, a barbecue or any festive occasion. Drunk Elves makes a ton of fun swimwear, so if you’re looking for shorts with bananas, tacos, or any other eye-catching print, Check them!
If you liked this story, check out the swimsuit from amazon that buyers can’t get enough.
