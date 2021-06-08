How Summers Energy affects our style choices

There’s nothing quite like those first few weeks of summer after months of cold-induced hibernation. The hems rise, the necklines plunge and the seasonal depression says goodbye. Needless to say, the excitement is tangible. Now factor in this crazy year of blockages and restrictions, and multiply that feeling by 100.

The conversation about re-emergence in society is often accompanied by a sartorial element that testifies to fashion and its ability to convey the mood of the wearer. Since clothes allow us to show those outside our inner circles how we feel about the present moment, why shouldn’t they be at the forefront of our minds right now? Considering that most of us approach this summer season with more enthusiasm than in recent years, it stands to reason that we should want to convey this energy in the way we dress.

So naturally, we asked five of Coveteur’s friends to put some words into this “summer feeling” and how they find it affects their style choices throughout the season. Generally speaking, you usually wear less, which means your choices are naturally simplified. But apart from a change in what we wear, there is also a difference in How? ‘Or’ What we wear it. A few words came up often: freedom, joy, and optimism. And it looks like the sunny disposition is manifesting itself in fashion via more colors, prints, and uninhibited sartorial statements on the Crocs platform, anyone? Find out how our network is channeling more vibrant energy into their style choices this summer.

“Summer brings me to life. The season embodies the way life is meant to be lived, lots of games, travel and lots of time outdoors as the sun stretches out into the late evening. “I tend to wear a lot of neutrals, but summer is when I let my colored flag fly. It’s the season when keeping outfits simple and cheerful is the vibe. I’m especially drawn to them. dresses or simple sets, such as a linen waistcoat and tailored shorts. “Wearing less clothes means your outfits are naturally easy to wear. There are fewer options, so you put them on and go without overcomplicating them with the layering.”

“I love summer. I live for summer! I was born and raised in the south of France, where we never really had a real winter, so the cold is not my Even though I live in London and now in Paris, I’m still not used to the cold, the only thing I enjoy in winter is wearing nice coats and over the knee boots, and also playing with them. overlays. “My whole mood changes in the summer. As long as it’s hot and sunny I’m happy and have no limits in my fashion choices. You’ll see me wearing a lot of denim shorts, I hardly wear that! Like I like my very short shorts, I balance it with oversized blazers, big men’s vests, white men’s shirts to hide my butt! Denim shorts are really my thing as far as I can remember If I didn’t feel like wearing shorts I would go for silky wide pajama pants with chic mules, nothing tight on hot days! “I like bare legs, I feel free! I’ve never been afraid to show off the skin as long as it’s not too revealing or too sexy. However, I don’t like open-toed shoes. in big cities, the ones I save when I’m on vacation. I still do a bit of layering because I don’t like too simple looks. I often wear large men’s shirts as jackets, or some sort kimono. I also play with hats and bags. I don’t like people who stop trying because ‘it’s too hot!’ or it looks like they’re going to the beach in the middle of Paris. ”

Defender of body positivity; Founder, Megababe

“Summer is my favorite time of year! Although it’s one of my busiest seasons, when summer comes around everything feels lighter, brighter and a little more free. finally unbutton his pants after a long day. This is also what we call the friction season is over in Megababe (ha!), so Thigh rescue is also one of my must-haves. “The lightness of summer definitely translates into my clothing choices, which means less layers and more fun, colorful fabrics. I love a good kaftan! “Less layers not only means more exposure for your body, but also more exposure to your body, so this can be a very difficult time for people struggling with body image. I wanted to get my book out, Body language, this time of year for this reason; summer is a great time to reassess and embrace our relationship with our body. “

“The energy of summer feels like unconditional love. Shared laughter, fresh fruit, vegan ice cream, the feeling of the sun on your face, waking up to birdsong … these are just a few of my dearest moments of this lovely season. Being someone who is heavily impacted by seasonal depression, summer is a great relief to me. After facing the brutal New York winter, I enjoy it a lot more the little things, like having a cold beer in the park before starting a working day. “For me, summer brings a more laid back approach to orchestrating an outfit. I tend to wear a lot of contrasting patterns and experiment with eclectic silhouettes. Accessories really come into play as items like sunglasses and hats are as practical as they are stylish. I designed trucker hats in time for summer, and it’s so practical because I can wear them every day. For shoes, I like anything that has a platform. I just bought a pair of white platform Crocs which I am delighted to put in my closet. When the weather starts to get really hot, I wear tons of flowy midi skirts, puffy dresses and shirts For Men Oversize My skin is very sensitive to the sun, so I go for lighter, thinner fabrics that will let my skin breathe. “I find wearing fewer layers gives more importance to the clothes you end up wearing. Even for my brand, I design with this intentional mindset. All of my designs are meant to provide an immediate sense of style that is unique to each wearer. Another reason I love summer fashion is that I can play around with my tattoo collection, for example, I will be wearing a baby pink dress with one of my Beepy Bella Trucker Hats and show off my arm tattoos. I like to contradict various aspects of my personality in my style. Generally speaking, what you wear is an unsaid conversation. When it comes to summer, I speak a playful, enchanting and light dialogue within my outfit. ”