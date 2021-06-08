Fashion
Mother of the Bridge dress / outfit / style inspiration
COCKTAIL DRESS
Sarah, Duchess of York’s pride was palpable (and for good reason) at the wedding of her daughter, Princess Eugenie at St Georges Chapel in Windsor in 2018. Her choice of outfit by local designer Emma Louise Design was the one who put this emotion in the spotlight through cut and bold color with the additional detail of the train at the back of the skirt, giving it a trendy side. Cocktail dresses, in particular, work perfectly for traditional British weddings which take you straight from the church service to the wedding reception, where one is supposed to stay in the same attire (they are chic enough for the church while being elegant enough for the afterparty). A boater gives a modern twist to this look while balancing the silhouette that hugs the figure. Green, the color of peace, is a safe choice for blondes, brunettes and redheads, and works with all skin tones.
Pictured: Sarah, Duchess of York in a cocktail dress at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, 2018
1. Gold citrine earrings, 400, Butler & Wilson
2. Velvet headband, 320, Jess collett
3. Satin dress with feathers, 795, 16 Arlington Harvey Nichols
4. Black Boater, 775, Lock & Cie
5. Emerald ring in rose gold, POA, Tomasz donocik
6. Silk basque dress, 999, Lalage Beaumont
7. Leather suspenders, 695, Christian Louboutin
8. Satin jewel pouch, 1320, Manolo Blahnik
9. Textured dress, 1480, Talbot Runhof Harvey Nichols
10. Felt saucer, 780, Jess collett
11. Silk crepe dress, 1950, Suzanne
12. Suede bow pumps, 465, Emmy London
