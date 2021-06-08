Florence Griffith Joyners Pioneers Fashion Sprints Up Front With Film | Fashion

The learns that Tiffany haddish will produce and star in a film about Florence Griffith Joyner has renewed attention to the brilliant but controversial career of the Olympic champions and shed new light on his pioneering fashion.

In the late 1980s, when the sprinter rose to fame, no one looked like her. Flo-Jo competed in half-rock star, half-comic book outfits, a unique look that Beyonc and Serena Williams recently paid homage to.

Announcing her plan, Haddish said she can’t wait to tell Flo-Jos’ story the right way. My goal with this film is to let the younger generations know that my she-ro Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to date, has existed.

Griffith Joyner was the first American woman to win four medals in athletics at a single Olympic Games, in Seoul in 1988. However, since her death 10 years later, at the age of 38, her athletic legacy has been scrambled by doping allegations despite the Indeed, she has never tested positive and has been subjected, according to the president of the medical commission of the International Olympic Committees, to all possible and imaginable analyzes.

Far from the track, Griffith Joyners’ style made her a pop culture phenomenon. Running in one-legged spandex jumpsuits, shiny leggings, woven hair and 6.5-inch painted nails, she brought the zest of MTV to the track.

Florence Griffith Joyner poses in Los Angeles on April 5, 1988. Photograph: Tony Duffy / Getty Images

No male athlete [has] brought glamor and individuality to her sport while being at the top of her sport, said at the time Donna Lopiano, president of the Womens Sports Foundation. She is a combination of Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan.

Like those NBA stars, Griffith Joyner blurred the lines between sportswear and the catwalks. She knew how to knit, crochet and manicure, skills that helped her create her look.

She designed uniforms in high school and clearly understood how a person presented themselves to the world and determined how they were received by the public, says fashion historian Darnell-Jamal Lisby.

She was keen to connect her passion for the sport through her style, while also realizing that she was one of the only black women at this level who also served as a role model for future generations.

It happened. In February, Serena Williams paid homage to the Australian Open with a hot pink, orange and black one-leg bodysuit. In 2018, Beyonce dressed as Flo-Jo for Halloween, in a version of her purple jersey.

The one legger, as Flo-Jo called it, was created accidentally.

It was a two legged outfit and I was gonna do another style [but] I was cutting my leg and loved this look, she told Jet magazine.

Some people think one-legged outfits are more nude than having both legs out, I think that was shocking. People say it’s too much for the sport. They think people can’t run fast wearing this.

She also said she was there to say you can wear whatever you want if you’re ready to go when the guns go off. You will run fast anyway. Makeup won’t stop you. The outfit is not going to stop you.

His style remains influential. In Beyonc’s case, Lisby said, the idea of ​​appearing in this superhero portrayal is integral to her art, as is Joyners. Showing black women from such powerful perspectives was and still is the key to motivating members of the black community and women around the world.