JollieLovin’s flare dress is a summer favorite of Amazon shoppers

Skirts are definitely staying this summer, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room in your wardrobe for flowy dresses. A timeless fashion staple, a versatile dress can easily transition from season to season, becoming a whole new outfit with the addition of a jacket or leggings. There is no shortage of affordable and adorable summer dress options, but according to some Amazon shoppers, a dress with pockets is so good that you’ll need it in any color.

Your search for “perfect dress“is over, because customers cannot get enough of the JollieLovin Casual A-Line Dress. The knee-length midi dress is available in over 35 colors and patterns, and each style includes the always welcome addition of pockets. That’s right, you can slip your cell phone and your favorite lip gloss right into the pockets of your new dress. As one pocket fan noted, “The little pockets fill my silly heart with joy… HAVING them is kind of adorable.”

Buy it! JollieLovin Relaxed Loose Dress, $ 18.99 to $ 23.99; amazon.com

Beyond its “adorable” pockets, the JollieLovin Casual Swing Loose Dress is a “nice cut“, with such a soft material, a buyer had to have the dress of all colors. “They are so pretty and practical. Very reasonable prices! The material is so soft and the A-line dress has pockets, which I love.” This client, who chose the dress in two colors, called the outfit “favorite thing in my wardrobe right now,” writing: “Seriously the most comfortable, light and airy dress I have ever worn. . “

The availability of extensive sizing options is also good news for Amazon buyers. “I’m very curvy and the XL has worked really well for me. I usually have a problem with dresses that have pockets because they make me look wider than me, given that I’m already a hippie. didn’t find that the dress did that. It’s so flowy and very flattering, ”one customer said wrote.

Is there something this dress doesn’t have? Find your new favorite summer outfit and shop the JollieLovin Swing Dress on Amazon – all styles are only $ 24 and less.

