Fashion
Teachers wear skirts to school after boy was sent to psychologist for his outfit
Spanish teachers don skirts in nationwide protests after a student was forced to see a psychologist for wearing his own skirt to school.
In a video posted to TikTok last year, Mikel Gmez, 15, said he was taken out of class after wearing a skirt to support women’s liberation and challenge gender norms.
In the viral video, Gmez said he was sent to a psychologist, who asked if he was transgender and identified as a woman. Gmez, who identifies as a male, said he was told to wear pants and was later punished by his parents for the skirt.
Gmez’s video sparked protests across Spain, with hundreds of male students wearing skirts to school on November 4, which is now considered “wear a skirt to school”. RoseNews reports.
The students were not alone, however, with male teachers also joining them in protest, including high school teacher Jose Pias, who tweeted that he “suffered persecution and insults for my sexual orientation in high school. “while the teachers” looked away “.
“I want to join the cause of the student, Mikel, who was kicked out and sent to the psychologist for going to class with a skirt,” Pias said, sharing a photo of him wearing her skirt.
20 years ago I suffered persecution and insults for my sexual orientation in the institute where I am now a teacher, many teachers looked away. I want to join the cause of the student, Mikel, who was kicked out and sent to the psychologist for going to class with a skirt on. #LaRopaNoTieneGenero pic.twitter.com/5PEN9vityY
– José Pias (@joxepinas) November 9, 2020
The movement – #LaRopaNoTieneGenero [clothes have no gender] – has grown steadily since then.
Earlier this year, two male teachers, Manuel Ortega and Borja Velzquez from Virgen de Sacedn Primary School in Valladolid, opted to wear skirts to school throughout May.
Ortega and Velquez made the decision to show their support for a student who had been the victim of homophobic slurs, The country reports.
“A school that educates with respect, diversity, co-education and tolerance,” tweeted Velzquez. Dress how you want! We are joining the #clotheshavenogender campaign.
A school that educates in respect, diversity, diversity and tolerance. Dress how you want! We join the initiation #LaRopaNoTieneGnero @CEIPVdeSacedon @educacyl @cfievalladolid @FTriangulo @fecylgtb pic.twitter.com/GgnoejXe2N
-Borja Velzquez (@borjamusico) April 29, 2021
Students in Galicia, in northwestern Spain, also hold monthly protests to further highlight the cause, with students wearing skirts on the 4th of each month.
La Mendua Otero, student and one of the promoters of the movement, said Public that the initial demonstration in November “could not be forgotten and must continue”.
Today, several institutions are participating, with students and teachers pushing for reforms to ensure that no one is punished for their clothes.
While some parents resisted the protests, student Iria Estvez said that while it seems “wrong for a woman to wear men’s clothes, or the other way around … they generally support us.”
