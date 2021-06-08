The fashion essentials I rely on for stylish mom looks

MOM ESSENTIALS

Sai De Silva is an In The Know parental contributor. Follow her on Instagram and check his website for more.

Before having children, I assumed that motherhood would be about sacrifice. I thought I had to give up alone time, hide aspects of my true personality and say goodbye to my beloved 90s R&B. After London was born, I realized that was absolutely not true. . Of course, as a parent you will likely have less time for yourself and still need to consider your children’s needs, but that doesn’t mean sacrificing your own passions, taking the background, or becoming a shell of who. you once were.

And listen to me: it sure doesn’t mean sacrificing your personal style.

I am a big supporter of all the benefits of motherhood. I think you should be able to be a mom and an entrepreneur, a mom who listens to Baby Shark with her kids and embraces her 90s R&B obsession and, of course, a mom and a fashionista.

Being someone’s mom doesn’t mean you suddenly have to adhere to a new code of ethics or dress code. Instead, the best thing you can do is express yourself and set an example of authenticity for your children. Today I wanted to share some of my favorite fashion must-haves for mom on duty looks, because of course being a parent is a full time job, but it’s a lot more fun if you do it with. style. And do you know what else is there? You merit to do it in style.

Levis Wedgie Fit Jean

I am so passionate about denim that I got married in jeans! I must say that Wedgie Fit Levis jeans are my denim soul mates. Whenever I don’t know what to wear or need to get out fast, I slip on these high waisted jeans, which stretch your legs and instantly give a chic weekend vibe. I love their look with a tucked-in t-shirt, blazer and sneakers. You can also dress them up in strappy heels, a bodysuit, and jewelry for a date.

Levis Wedgie Fit Women’s Jeans, $ 98

Credit: Lévis

Buy now

Oversized blazers

If you wanna take an outfit from meh to hell yeah, put on a oversized blazer. It’s amazing how versatile they are! An oversized blazer can enhance your look so easily, whether you pair it with a midi skirt and t-shirt, jeans and heels, a sundress or even a tracksuit. It’s a must have for chic moms everywhere.

Black Pretty Little Thing Square Blazer, $ 44

Credit: Pretty little thing

Buy now

Long dresses

Whether you’re running errands, taking the kids to the park, or going on a family outing on the town, a maxi dress is minimal fuss for maxi style. I like a tiered or puffy version in a solid color like this one from bassike. All you have to do is put on a jacket, sandals and a pair of earrings, and voila! You are comfortable and ready to step on the scene looking like a dime.

Bassike ruffled cotton-poplin dress, $ 276.50

Credit: Net-a-Porter

Buy now

Mid-length skirts

What I love about midi skirts is that they can work for any occasion. You can pair them with a tank top and strappy sandals for a Charlotte de Sex and the city type watch. Just as easily, though, you can tuck in a graphic tee and slip on sneakers to nail the mom street-style aesthetic on the go. I like silky versions that come in solid colors, but a pleated midi is also quite versatile. They are perfect to have in your wardrobe as they work in spring, summer and fall!

Anine Bing Bar silk-satin midi skirt, $ 250

Credit: Net-a-Porter

Buy now

Trench coat

A trench coat is one of those items that will never go out of style and worth investing in. Perfect for spring and fall, you can throw a trench coat over jeans, dresses or even shorts and a blouse, and boom! You have a look. I am an outerwear enthusiast and the trench coat is an MVP in my wardrobe.

ASOS Design trench coat in stone, $ 69

Credit: ASOS

Buy now

Oversized white blouse

A white blouse is another piece you will wear, re-wear and wear again. At the moment, a little oversized silhouette is in vogue because you can wear it tucked into a skirt or pants, or layer it over a tank top or bodysuit and wear it open like a jacket. I even played with the way I button it up and wear it lightly on the shoulder. This is a piece you will often reach for when you don’t know how to style the rest of your look, and it always offers an air of class.

Mango oversized poplin shirt, $ 49.99

Credit: Mango

Buy now

Knee Boots

Another wardrobe staple, a pair of knee boots works for spring, fall and winter. I would recommend a version with a chunky heel that isn’t too high so you can bring the kids here and there in comfort. Knee-length boots automatically enhance your outfit and give you a stylish look (as long as you don’t wear them with Daisy Duke shorts). I love their look with midi dresses or skirts.

Shopbop Paris Texas Mock Croco Boots, $ 795

Credit: Shopbop

Buy now

Dad Sneakers

Sounds counterintuitive, do I know any daddy sneakers for duty moms? The chunky sneaker fashion seems to be here to stay, and I pray it does because you can pair them with anything these days from a suit to a silky midi dress and the contrast plays in your. favor. Every mom just needs a pair of dad sneakers. They’re comfy, cute, and make chasing your kids a breeze.

Axel Arigato Marathon Trainers, $ 305

Credit: Shopbop

Buy now

Shoulder bags

A shoulder bag is your godsend when towing toddlers. Duty moms usually need both hands, and luckily there are plenty of bags out there that set you free while adding a fashion factor to your ensemble. i like a neutral colored shoulder strap and the shape of the saddle bag, or if you are the bold type, a bright shade like red or yellow will stop traffic so that you and your kids can cross the street safely.

ASOS Functional Crossbody Bag In Beige Nylon, $ 48

Credit: ASOS

Buy now

Cat eye sunglasses

Trust me moms, a pair of sunglasses makes you feel like you’re together, even when the house, your hair, or life in general is a mess. I am rarely seen in nature without a pair of sunglasses because I always feel more sophisticated when I wear them. I especially like the cat’s eye silhouette as it’s a classic style with a hint of cheekiness. I bought recently this pair of Bottega Veneta, and I’m obsessed.

Bottega Veneta tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses, $ 400

Credit: Matches Mode

Buy now

If you liked this article, check out Sai De Silvas’ daily morning routine!

