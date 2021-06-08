Fashion
The fashion essentials I rely on for stylish mom looks
Sai De Silva is an In The Know parental contributor. Follow her on Instagram and check his website for more.
Before having children, I assumed that motherhood would be about sacrifice. I thought I had to give up alone time, hide aspects of my true personality and say goodbye to my beloved 90s R&B. After London was born, I realized that was absolutely not true. . Of course, as a parent you will likely have less time for yourself and still need to consider your children’s needs, but that doesn’t mean sacrificing your own passions, taking the background, or becoming a shell of who. you once were.
And listen to me: it sure doesn’t mean sacrificing your personal style.
I am a big supporter of all the benefits of motherhood. I think you should be able to be a mom and an entrepreneur, a mom who listens to Baby Shark with her kids and embraces her 90s R&B obsession and, of course, a mom and a fashionista.
Being someone’s mom doesn’t mean you suddenly have to adhere to a new code of ethics or dress code. Instead, the best thing you can do is express yourself and set an example of authenticity for your children. Today I wanted to share some of my favorite fashion must-haves for mom on duty looks, because of course being a parent is a full time job, but it’s a lot more fun if you do it with. style. And do you know what else is there? You merit to do it in style.
Levis Wedgie Fit Jean
I am so passionate about denim that I got married in jeans! I must say that Wedgie Fit Levis jeans are my denim soul mates. Whenever I don’t know what to wear or need to get out fast, I slip on these high waisted jeans, which stretch your legs and instantly give a chic weekend vibe. I love their look with a tucked-in t-shirt, blazer and sneakers. You can also dress them up in strappy heels, a bodysuit, and jewelry for a date.
Levis Wedgie Fit Women’s Jeans, $ 98
Oversized blazers
If you wanna take an outfit from meh to hell yeah, put on a oversized blazer. It’s amazing how versatile they are! An oversized blazer can enhance your look so easily, whether you pair it with a midi skirt and t-shirt, jeans and heels, a sundress or even a tracksuit. It’s a must have for chic moms everywhere.
Black Pretty Little Thing Square Blazer, $ 44
Long dresses
Whether you’re running errands, taking the kids to the park, or going on a family outing on the town, a maxi dress is minimal fuss for maxi style. I like a tiered or puffy version in a solid color like this one from bassike. All you have to do is put on a jacket, sandals and a pair of earrings, and voila! You are comfortable and ready to step on the scene looking like a dime.
Bassike ruffled cotton-poplin dress, $ 276.50
Mid-length skirts
What I love about midi skirts is that they can work for any occasion. You can pair them with a tank top and strappy sandals for a Charlotte de Sex and the city type watch. Just as easily, though, you can tuck in a graphic tee and slip on sneakers to nail the mom street-style aesthetic on the go. I like silky versions that come in solid colors, but a pleated midi is also quite versatile. They are perfect to have in your wardrobe as they work in spring, summer and fall!
Anine Bing Bar silk-satin midi skirt, $ 250
Trench coat
A trench coat is one of those items that will never go out of style and worth investing in. Perfect for spring and fall, you can throw a trench coat over jeans, dresses or even shorts and a blouse, and boom! You have a look. I am an outerwear enthusiast and the trench coat is an MVP in my wardrobe.
ASOS Design trench coat in stone, $ 69
Oversized white blouse
A white blouse is another piece you will wear, re-wear and wear again. At the moment, a little oversized silhouette is in vogue because you can wear it tucked into a skirt or pants, or layer it over a tank top or bodysuit and wear it open like a jacket. I even played with the way I button it up and wear it lightly on the shoulder. This is a piece you will often reach for when you don’t know how to style the rest of your look, and it always offers an air of class.
Mango oversized poplin shirt, $ 49.99
Knee Boots
Another wardrobe staple, a pair of knee boots works for spring, fall and winter. I would recommend a version with a chunky heel that isn’t too high so you can bring the kids here and there in comfort. Knee-length boots automatically enhance your outfit and give you a stylish look (as long as you don’t wear them with Daisy Duke shorts). I love their look with midi dresses or skirts.
Shopbop Paris Texas Mock Croco Boots, $ 795
Dad Sneakers
Sounds counterintuitive, do I know any daddy sneakers for duty moms? The chunky sneaker fashion seems to be here to stay, and I pray it does because you can pair them with anything these days from a suit to a silky midi dress and the contrast plays in your. favor. Every mom just needs a pair of dad sneakers. They’re comfy, cute, and make chasing your kids a breeze.
Axel Arigato Marathon Trainers, $ 305
Shoulder bags
A shoulder bag is your godsend when towing toddlers. Duty moms usually need both hands, and luckily there are plenty of bags out there that set you free while adding a fashion factor to your ensemble. i like a neutral colored shoulder strap and the shape of the saddle bag, or if you are the bold type, a bright shade like red or yellow will stop traffic so that you and your kids can cross the street safely.
ASOS Functional Crossbody Bag In Beige Nylon, $ 48
Cat eye sunglasses
Trust me moms, a pair of sunglasses makes you feel like you’re together, even when the house, your hair, or life in general is a mess. I am rarely seen in nature without a pair of sunglasses because I always feel more sophisticated when I wear them. I especially like the cat’s eye silhouette as it’s a classic style with a hint of cheekiness. I bought recently this pair of Bottega Veneta, and I’m obsessed.
Bottega Veneta tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses, $ 400
