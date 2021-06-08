Ontario’s soil nitrogen supply looks good as corn application time approaches – RealAgriculture





Ontario corn growers appear to be sitting on high yield potential as the crop sheds the effects of cooler weather in late May. Early planting and timely, albeit limited, rains throughout the province have pushed the crop forward. With the herbicide application scheduled to end this week, growers will then be focusing their attention on the crop’s nutrient requirements and the need for surface nitrogen. Based on the results of the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs annual Pre Side-dress Nitrogen Test (PSNT), the soil’s supply of key nutrients appears to be in good condition. Ben Rosser, corn manager at OMAFRA, reports that the PSNT survey indicates that the average PSNT value for 2021 was 13 ppm, similar to the long-term average of 12 ppm. The results are based on soil samples taken at 93 sites across Ontario from May 31 to June 2, 2021. The overall soil nitrogen supply (mineralization and losses) can be influenced by weather conditions (soil temperature and moisture) each spring. At Tuesday’s Exeter / Mount Forest virtual agri-food meeting, Rosser said the lack of saturated rains had resulted in minimal losses. He noted that the survey results are very similar to 2018 and 2020, both fairly hot and dry springs, with some cool spells, similar to 2021 conditions. The next question for growers is to determine the nitrogen requirements of their corn crop. Rosser noted that the PSNT survey results are a general indication of soil nitrogen status across the province and that it is important for growers to sample their own fields before making decisions about fertility management. At the meeting, Russ Barker, sales representative for Pioneer Hybrid, shared his thoughts on what producers should consider in their decision. He noted that the lack of moisture means that most of the nitrogen applied before planting should still be available for cultivation. For producers who want to dress sideways, the question now is how much do you apply. Some may want to feed the crop to increase the yield, while others may be wary of the high price of 28% UAN. That price will have to factor into the equation, says Barker, but with new crop corn prices at $ 7 a bushel, many growers may see it as a good investment. View the full PSNT survey report at Field crop news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos