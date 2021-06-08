Livonian police arrest 2 men in connection with fatal stabbing at Plymouth-Middlebelt intersection





LIVONIA, Mich. Two men were arrested in a fatal stabbing on May 25 at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads in Livonia. Gage Wann, 23, of Commerce, Oklahoma, was stabbed to death around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt Roads. Authorities believe Wann was homeless and frequented the intersection. Witnesses said Wann was walking north in the crosswalk when he exchanged words with two other men walking south, officials said. One of the men walking south pulled out a knife and stabbed Wann in the chest, police said. Authorities said the two men heading south had fled northeast of the intersection. They were dressed in dark clothes, according to witnesses. A d Wann died of his injuries, officials said. The arrests were announced on Tuesday June 8 by the Livonia police department. Chief Curtis Caid said the men were arrested on Sunday. The success of this investigation is the result of the remarkable efforts of the Livonia detectives, said Caid. They conducted an extensive survey of the Plymouth Road corridor and obtained security camera footage from several companies, allowing them to track and identify suspects, all within 24 hours of the crime. Once identified, a watch was put in place on the suspects as the investigation continued. As a result of the tireless efforts of investigators, the couple were arrested on June 6, 2020 without incident. In addition, I would like to thank Prosecutor Kym Worthy who immediately appointed a prosecutor to work with our investigators, who greatly contributed to the speed and success of this investigation. On behalf of the community of Livonia, I would like to express our condolences to the families of the victims. A d The identity of the suspects is withheld pending indictment. After: News from Livonia

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos