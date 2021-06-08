How These Siblings Sold $ 18 Million In Swimsuits Made From Recycled Water Bottles During Covid-19

“We had a $ 2 million condition list on the table in February,” says Jake Danehy (R), who co-founded and started Fair Harbor with his sister Caroline (L). “In fact, we turned it down to focus on our growth and be profitable.” Fair Harbor



F Born in 2014, the men’s swimwear brand Fair Harbor is far from the first of its kind. But last year, he became the first to make a profit of more than $ 18 million turning recycled water bottles into swimsuits. Fair Harbors co-founders Jake and Caroline Danehy say they were able to grow the brand’s revenue from $ 2.3 million in 2019 to $ 18.1 million in 2020 thanks to a mission focused on environment and old-fashioned marketing that relies on radio, mail catalogs and the like. – home announcements for sales.

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

We were really frustrated with the plastic bottles and whatever was going on in the environment is the backbone of our business, said Fair Harbor Co-Founder and CEO Jake Danehy, 27, who did the Forbes List of 30 under 30 alongside its 24-year-old co-founder and sister CCO in 2020. But that’s not really what sells our products; we make a premium product that people want to wear, that’s what sells.

Growing up, Caroline and Jake spent summers ferrying from their New York home to the car-free beach of Fair Harbor in the Fire Islands. Each year, they noticed more and more plastic water bottles floating in their sandy getaway.

In 2014, they decided to do something. Jake, a junior at Colgate University studying geography, entered the college pitch competition for emerging businesses. He featured Fair Harbor, a men’s swimwear company that makes their trunks from single-use water bottles, and won the competition, securing $ 20,000 in funding and mentors from Judges Jennifer Hyman , Jessica Alba, MC Hammer and Neil Blumenthal. Along with Caroline, then a high school student at Ethical Culture Fieldston School in Manhattan with a fashion blog and a love for sustainability, he laid the foundation for the business.

Unfortunately, manufacturers quoted recycled plastic for swimsuits at around $ 12 per yard, which was more than they could afford. No one was really doing that in 2014, Jake says. But using the money from the pitch competition prize, they put down the down payment and made the first Fair Harbors swimsuit in China.

With limited merchandise, they spent 2017 selling their costumes at over 500 east coast salons, taking in $ 141,000. After a year on the road, the Danehys moved into a New York office. They believed they could gain a share of the $ 21 billion swimwear market by focusing on e-commerce and traditional advertising.

Six years later, this strategy has paid off: the profitable business has attracted around 300,000 customers. Radiospecifically the Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM has been crucial to their sales, as have the more than two million catalogs they sent out to potential customers in 2021, as well as the Fair Harbor logos positioned behind the home plate at Yankee Stadium. All of this helped the brand to surpass 2020 revenue in the second quarter of 2021.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

They were obsessed with a problem and figured out how to fix it, says Tracy Gardener, a professor at New York University, who is a board member for Gap and Fair Harbor. They figured out how to use a fiber that is best suited for swimming from plastic bottles found in the ocean. They remind me of everything I have watched in the great companies I have had the incredible fortune to work for.

The company’s growth of 10 people last year is particularly noticeable as travel and beach vacations, the main reason consumers look for new swimming gear, plummeted to record levels during Covid-19 .

In the first five months of 2021, Fair Harbor generated $ 23 million. The trajectory is not too surprising, however. The swimwear and sustainable fashion categories are growing steadily, with the global swimwear market expected to grow 38% to $ 29 billion by 2025 as people increase spending on vacations and holidays. the beach, according to Statistical. Likewise, sustainable fashion is expected to grow 50% to $ 9 billion by 2025. At the intersection of these industries, Fair Harbor has the market on its side.

Sustainability has become the price of entry, rather than the reason to buy, says Simeon Siegal, managing director of equity research at BMO Capital Markets. Clothing is more and more comfortable and more and more technological, so the emphasis on sustainability allows the consumer to feel a little while promoting consumerism.

The Danehys, however, hope Fair Harbor looks more like Ralph Lauren than Vilebrequin. Our goal is to be the next big American heritage brand, and to do it the right way and in a sustainable way, says Jake. For starters, they are doubling their investments in traditional retail stores and marketing channels. This summer, they will partner with 30 Nordstrom stores across the country. And unlike any heritage brand, Fair Harbor has recycled over 7.5 million water bottles in its trunks.

We don’t want to rely on Instagram or Facebook, says Caroline. We want to have multiple points of contact with a customer, whether it’s a five-year-old boy seeing an airplane banner fly across the sky or a mother listening to SiriusXM as she goes to drop off her kids.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>