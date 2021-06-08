California teens protest against ‘sexist’ high school dress code

Ah California Teenager who helped enforce ‘sexist’ high school dress code Ticktaku..

Shared by Evita Frick-Hisaw, 16, known as @baggyjeanmom on the platform Video A classmate wearing a cropped top on June 3 objected to the dress code rally scheduled to take place that day.

We all wear crop tops to protest the “too halfway” dress code rally. We recommend that you do that too! Boys, support your friends, please cut your tops off, ”the strike she shared in her Instagram story read.

Evita’s Viral TikTok video shows her wearing a loose t-shirt before changing into a cropped tank top to participate in the protest.

Some students wrote “distracted”, “not my fault”, “distracted? ” I have eaten too much.

They also put up a sign calling on the manager to distract to allude to his body.

Read a sign that says, “Tell me to focus on the boys instead of hiding them from the girls,” and another sign says, “If your child’s abdomen is distracted, you shouldn’t be working with your child. . “It’s written like that.

At the end of the clip, she told the school that the protest led to a “real discussion to change the dress code,” but admitted that some were “kicked out” that day.

TikTok’s video has been played over 2.9 million times and received thousands of reviews, many of which were favorable.

“They can organize rallies to teach girls how to dress, but they cannot organize rallies to educate boys on how to respect other men’s bodies,” one person said. Wrote.

“That is, there is no dress code at the university, everything is fine, no one is distracted, so I don’t know where I got it,” someone pointed out. ‘another.

“You inspired me to take action in my school,” another voice trembled. “I’m protesting right now. I’m proud of you !!!’

But not everyone agrees, but one replied, “These little kids will have a hard time finding a job in the future if they don’t understand the basics of the dress code.

Evita responded to the comment in a follow-up video explaining the reason for the protest, saying: It also comes with a lot of hateful comments like this.

“That is, the reason we did all of this was because we were planning to have a dress code parliament,” she continued. “We have a sexist dress code for women and a culture of rape. I felt it was permanent. It made us very uncomfortable.

Whether it’s a loose t-shirt or a little tank top, we all want free speech and free speech.

“We students believe that what they wear doesn’t distract others or affect someone’s learning environment. “

At the end of the day, Evita spoke to her favorite teacher about the protests and said she stood with the students, believing that “a better approach could have been taken”. She adds that he “understands” them and she agrees with him.

“I know I have a dress code when I get older and can wear a uniform for any job, but now I’m in school and in a learning environment,” she said. .

“You don’t need to be kicked out of class just because you’re wearing a crop top… I’m not the only one talking about this, so I’m hosting this meeting.” “