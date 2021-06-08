Connect with us

California teens protest against ‘sexist’ high school dress code

Ah California Teenager who helped enforce ‘sexist’ high school dress code Ticktaku..

Shared by Evita Frick-Hisaw, 16, known as @baggyjeanmom on the platform Video A classmate wearing a cropped top on June 3 objected to the dress code rally scheduled to take place that day.

We all wear crop tops to protest the “too halfway” dress code rally. We recommend that you do that too! Boys, support your friends, please cut your tops off, ”the strike she shared in her Instagram story read.

The video scrolls down

Objection: California teenager Evita Frick-Hisaw (pictured) helps high school strike, protests ‘sexist’ dress code

Standing Up: Evita, known as @baggyjeanmom on TikTok, shared a viral video of her and her classmates wearing crop tops.

United Front: Boys wore crop tops and open shirts to help with exercise.

Evita’s Viral TikTok video shows her wearing a loose t-shirt before changing into a cropped tank top to participate in the protest.

Protest: According to the leaflet, they left the classroom on June 3 and opposed Congress, which said it had

Protest: According to the leaflet, they left the classroom on June 3 and opposed Congress, which said it had “too much of a mid-rise.”

Some students wrote “distracted”, “not my fault”, “distracted? ” I have eaten too much.

They also put up a sign calling on the manager to distract to allude to his body.

Read a sign that says, “Tell me to focus on the boys instead of hiding them from the girls,” and another sign says, “If your child’s abdomen is distracted, you shouldn’t be working with your child. . “It’s written like that.

At the end of the clip, she told the school that the protest led to a “real discussion to change the dress code,” but admitted that some were “kicked out” that day.

TikTok’s video has been played over 2.9 million times and received thousands of reviews, many of which were favorable.

“They can organize rallies to teach girls how to dress, but they cannot organize rallies to educate boys on how to respect other men’s bodies,” one person said. Wrote.

How to use the voice: The students counterattacked the administration and proudly posed in cropped length

I don’t need a sign! Some students wrote: “Skinny pass? And “Am I distracted?” »Through the stomach

“That is, there is no dress code at the university, everything is fine, no one is distracted, so I don’t know where I got it,” someone pointed out. ‘another.

“You inspired me to take action in my school,” another voice trembled. “I’m protesting right now. I’m proud of you !!!’

But not everyone agrees, but one replied, “These little kids will have a hard time finding a job in the future if they don’t understand the basics of the dress code.

Evita responded to the comment in a follow-up video explaining the reason for the protest, saying: It also comes with a lot of hateful comments like this.

“That is, the reason we did all of this was because we were planning to have a dress code parliament,” she continued. “We have a sexist dress code for women and a culture of rape. I felt it was permanent. It made us very uncomfortable.

Counterattack: Students also placed a sign calling on principals to teach ‘hide from girls’ rather than ‘focus on boys’.

Sacrifice: Evita said the protest had

Sacrifice: Evita said the protest sparked “real discussions to change the dress code” at school, but admitted that day some people were “kicked out”.

Reason: In a follow-up video, Evita explained, “I felt the dress code was sexist towards women and perpetuated the culture of rape. “

Valid points:

Valid Points: “You don’t need to be kicked out of class just for wearing a cropped top,” Evita said.

Whether it’s a loose t-shirt or a little tank top, we all want free speech and free speech.

“We students believe that what they wear doesn’t distract others or affect someone’s learning environment. “

At the end of the day, Evita spoke to her favorite teacher about the protests and said she stood with the students, believing that “a better approach could have been taken”. She adds that he “understands” them and she agrees with him.

“I know I have a dress code when I get older and can wear a uniform for any job, but now I’m in school and in a learning environment,” she said. .

“You don’t need to be kicked out of class just because you’re wearing a crop top… I’m not the only one talking about this, so I’m hosting this meeting.” “

California teens protest against ‘sexist’ high school dress code Source link California teens protest against ‘sexist’ high school dress code

