Finance has gone from fad to fossil fuels, not quite – WWD

Finance has gone from fad to fossil fuels
While the coronavirus still creates short-term uncertainty, climate change is the unparalleled long-term threat that gets everyone talking.
It became such a precedent for President Joe Biden that it even marked the entry of a whole new role of “Special Presidential Envoy for Climate”, housed within the National Security Council.
Describing a new landscape for sustainability, John Kerry, the first US Presidential Special Climate Envoy, frankly said, “You couldn’t build a coal-fired power plant in America today if you wanted to. because no bank will fund it, ”in the opening conversation of The Economist’s week-long sustainability event which began on Tuesday.
Kerry was previously a Senator and Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama.
“Now the major US banks, along with some of our asset companies, have all articulated clearly, with pledges, the amount of money they will invest in climate-related activities over the next 10. years, “he continued. “I don’t think a politician can change what the world is going to move towards over the next few months. The challenge for all of us is not getting to where we need to go – is it getting there fast enough? “
This change of pace from the financial sector Kerry mentioned – where major financiers are moving away from fossil fuels – is a warning sign that has landed on the desks of fashion executives pressed by investors to reframe financial data under the “ESG” or environmental, social angle. and corporate governance factors.
The call to action has only accelerated over the past year. While the fashion industry has been repeatedly named as a big emitter and relies primarily on polyester, Kerry has not explicitly called the industry for lack of progress.
“We still have difficult obstacles to overcome. We are not there yet enough to reduce emissions from heavy industries – cement, concrete, steel, etc. Kerry said, reiterating the Biden administration’s perspective on working together to accelerate and expand cuts into larger economies. “There is a lot of space for us to work together to speed up. “
Kerry discussed the international ‘race’ for renewed climate ambition – which the Biden administration is seeking to tackle at full speed – as well as topics such as carbon pricing, promising technologies, expectations for the 26th Conference of Parties, or COP26, and the emission limitation on high emission industries.
“Real leaders in most countries look at that and say, ‘You know what, these are jobs, this is economic development, international leadership, this is the health and safety of my citizens. It’s the safety of my nation, ”and it’s for all nations that are considering this now,” Kerry said. “That’s why I think there is a race for some of these new technologies, and it’s only the countries that enter this race that are going to provide the good jobs that come with this new energy future.”
One aspect of Biden’s infrastructure plan is to make electricity carbon-free by 2035.
“Can [Biden] achieve it? Yes. Why – because the utilities themselves embrace this notion and they are moving in that direction. In addition, Congress has already adopted some critical elements [on refrigerants, methane, tax credits for solar and wind]”Said Kerry.” So, yes – things are already passing, and I have no doubts that they will continue to pass sensible legislation. “
As new carbon pricing markets emerge (last month in the UK), carbon pricing – while this is a hot discussion – “is not on the table right now” under Biden, according to Kerry.
In the meantime, fashion has adopted carbon labeling on its own terms.
