L’Wren Scott Fashion Auction Brings Memories of Late Designer’s Brother to Stars | Local News

OGDEN Randy Bambrough says his sister, the late fashion designer L’Wren Scott de Roy, would be happy to see some of his best works auctioned for arts education.
Rock star Mick Jagger created the L’Wren Scott scholarship at Central Saint Martins in London after the death of his longtime partner in 2014. On Wednesday, Christie’s of London opens an auction of 55 lots of what he describes as Scott’s most important pieces, including two stage jackets she designed for Jagger. The profits go to the stock market.
“I think she would be very honored,” Bambrough, who grew up with Scott to Roy, said in an interview on Tuesday. “She had no formal education in design. Hers is all self-taught. She was an ultimate teacher, who tried to pass the craft on after learning it through school hard knocks. She would like it very much. “
Scott and Bambrough came of age at a house near Roy Junior High and their education was “very out of the middle class in America,” he said.
But Scott was so tall, eventually reaching 6-foot-3, she adapted in a different way to the average middle-class child, Bambrough said.
“It was an important aspect of his life,” he said. “It’s not like you can walk away from being that tall.”
At first it was an obstacle in her mind, Bambrough said, until their mother told her she should use it as a force.
“Finding clothes to wear was a nightmare so it got her started on the clothing design path, and mom helped,” Bambrough said.
The two-week auction items were provided by Jagger, Bambrough said. The Rolling Stones star worked with the art school to set up the scholarship after Scott’s death, “and this auction is a way to expand it.”
The auction, which runs until July 1, features red carpet dresses and ensembles worn by Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Madonna, Amy Adams and others.
Bambrough highlighted the “beautiful” front of the collection, written by Cathy Horyn, a former New York Times fashion critic.
“L’Wren was the rare designer whose knowledge of fit and build came from both French couture and Hollywood costume shops, and she also understood how vulnerable performers could be, especially performers. feminine, ”Horyn wrote. “She had a wonderful way of building confidence with her composure and humor.”
Bambrough, who spent 25 years in Silicon Valley and now lives in Ogden, where he helps tech startups, said his sister went to Hollywood, then Europe, and became a stylist for the stars. She turned that into a design company.
He said he was Scott’s guest at the 2000 Oscars, where she was the event’s style director.
“The circle she ran with was pretty amazing, from kings, presidents, corporate titans, elite to elite in the industry, then with Mick, the ultimate power couple,” he said. -he declares.
Scott, 49, was found by her assistant in her New York apartment, dead by suicide, Bambrough said.
“It was a total surprise,” he said. “The business side, she had some difficulty, but we were helping her pivot into different things.”
Bambrough said he was grateful when he heard about the auction as it would be “another chance to honor L’Wren”.
“This is another occasion to celebrate his life, and isn’t it wonderful to help someone become the next L’Wren Scott?” he said.
