Lewiston Board of Trustees Consider Changing College Dress Code

LEWISTON A proposal to change the college dress code to allow students to wear hats and hoods has the support of most school committee members.

The matter was referred to the committee by Superintendent Jake Langlais on Monday for first reading of a policy amendment. No action was taken, but members spoke mainly in favor of change.

There is no reason in the world that students cannot wear what they want, said member Kiernan Majerus-Collins. It is not a dictatorship.

Others agreed and praised the students at Lewiston Middle School who lobbied Langlais for change.

But member Ron Potvin asked why the proposal was submitted at the committee level and said he would not support it.

Were sitting here talking about hats and hoods, Potvin said. What is the point of wearing a hat or hood at school? It amazes me that we are even having this discussion.

Potvin noted that when he was growing up in Boston, hats and hoods were used to identify gang members. He urged the committee to focus on academic standards rather than outdoor equipment.

Member Elgin Physic, who said he grew up in Boston as well, responded by saying things change over time.

Hats and hoods are no longer used by gangs as credentials, Physic said.

He said when he was in high school, the teachers would poke your nose, grab the front of your shirt, and treat you like you were in the Marine Corps. This kind of treatment is no longer acceptable, he said.

Work dress has become more casual and Lewiston public schools are expected to change over time, Physic said.

Students have been allowed to wear hats and hoods in schools over the past year because things were more casual during the pandemic and the policy was lifted. However, with the relaxation of state and federal guidelines on April 1, the policy was reactivated, but some college students decided to challenge that decision.

Teacher Allston Parkinson told the committee the students interviewed their peers, researched and worked with students at Bates College to come up with a proposal.

It’s a hot button [topic] for the kids and for two semesters they wore hats and hoods with no problem, Parkinson said.

He said 40 to 45 percent of the students in his classes are people of color who invariably wear a hat or hood. He doesn’t see it as disrespectful, he said. It helps them feel comfortable.

“Feeling comfortable in school is a prerequisite for learning,” teacher Michelle Bourgoin told the committee, citing brain research.

She said hairdressing can be time consuming for students of color, and if they are in a hurry and their hair is not styled, wearing a hat or hood helps them feel more out of place. comfortable, not embarrassed.

Bourgoin also said the students had reported bias.

Teachers ask students of color more than white children to comply, she said. These things have been filmed and the students are watching.

Parkinson noted that the results of the student survey, with around 45% of respondents, showed that 85% of those respondents felt more comfortable in school if they were allowed to wear covers. heads.

He said 90 percent wanted hats and hoods allowed in college, and 100 percent said they would be responsible and respectful. In a note to the school committee, Langlais wrote that he supported the policy change.

The bias attached to a hat or hood shouldn’t have a place in a learning environment, he said.

He called the power struggle politics unnecessary for adults trying to do the right thing, and a sentiment that has a clear bias in its roots. Langlais added that his take on hats and hoods has evolved over the years and he now realizes that they are not a threat to schools.

Why would we assume that a student is a threat? he said.

The Committee Policy Subcommittee will draft the wording and put the proposal to a vote at a future meeting.

DISTRICT 2 VACANCY

In other business Monday night, the Physic member resigned from the committee to take a college basketball coaching position at Lewiston High School.

He said he wanted to advocate for some things when he left.

I hope to see the children back in school, which will make this possible, he said. I hope you get the special education program where it should be and continue to work on restorative justice and equity.

He thanked educators for going through tough times in the past 15 months of pandemic teaching. He thanked the parents for their hard work in helping distance education and thanked the students for trying to learn in an unconventional way.

President Megan Parks thanked Physic for his work on the committee and for going out into the community and talking to people.

Lewiston City Council will appoint a replacement to be appointed by Mayor Mark Cayer.

The mayor accepts nominations from registered voters in Ward 2. Nominations are available at the city clerk’s office and on the city’s website. The deadline to apply is Monday June 14 at 4 p.m. The appointment by the board is set for June 15.

The mandate expires in January 2022. Applicants must be at least 20 years old and reside in Ward 2.

Lewiston neighborhood map

“Previous