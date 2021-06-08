The best moisture-wicking clothing for women and men TODAY

Whether you live in a humid climate or just sweat wherever you are, feeling hot and sticky in your clothes is always terrible. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid this uncomfortable feeling altogether. By wearing fabrics that wick away moisture, you can stay cool and dry no matter how humid your surroundings are.

Unfortunately, not all fabrics are designed to withstand excess moisture, but after browsing the market, we were able to find the best clothing choices that do. Not only will the following breathable options, which are designed to resist moisture better than any other fabric, help you avoid soaked clothes, they are also stylish. Check out our top picks for clothing that wicks moisture from head to toe.

The best moisture-wicking clothing for men

Boxer Lululemon Always In Motion

In addition to being sweat-wicking, these boxers are ergonomically shaped for the ultimate comfortable fit. Unfortunately, this pack is only available in a set of three, so you might want to purchase more than one (yes, they’re worth it).

Need a relaxed crew neck for everyday wear? This moisture-wicking shirt is the perfect option. It uses the brand’s climalite moisture-wicking technology to combat moisture as well as stretch fabric to ensure a snug fit along the chest and body.

For a classier sweat-wicking shirt, try this popular polo shirt. Not only is the fabric great for wet days, but the shoulder panels on the inside of the shirt provide additional ventilation.

The Iso-Chill fabric of this shirt wicks heat away from the body for a cooling effect while the anti-odor technology prevents any odor from building up throughout the day. Because of these sought after features, it is safe to say that this shirt is the top choice for many.

Nike Dri-Fit Flex Stride Shorts

Created from durable materials and Nikes Dri-Fit fabric, these shorts are perfect for high intensity workouts or for a day relaxing on the couch. In all cases, comfort is guaranteed.

Available in eight different colors, this fitted, moisture-wicking T-shirt is a crowd pleaser. One reviewer even called this shirt the best performance shirt they’ve owned, with other reviewers mentioning that they bought this shirt in multiple colors because they loved it so much.

This fitted, long-sleeved shirt uses the brand’s DriLayer fabric to keep you from sweating too much. It also has a sewn-in shoulder pocket for easy storage of keys and cash.

REI Co-op Active Pursuits Sweatpants

Created from polyester and elastane, this fabric stretches in four ways for mobility. It also has a zippered pocket to make sure your belongings stay safe while on the go.

The best moisture-wicking clothing for women

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0

As one of Lululemon’s most popular shirts, this sweat-wicking top features mesh construction for better breathability. It’s also designed with the brand’s patented Silverescent technology that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

Face masks are always necessary when traveling or attending some indoor businesses, but if you live in a hot climate, they can be terrible against your face. This mask features an open cell polyurethane foam to let air through without letting in moisture or sweat. It is also structured to sit on the face and lips for better breathability. Plus, the water-resistant outer shell paired with the antimicrobial treatment on the inner layer ensures this mask stays cool whether you’re just wearing it on a very hot day or relying on it during a sweaty workout in the cold. inside your gym.

Not only are these leggings the perfect classic style for any activity, but they’re also specially created to keep you from building up moisture throughout the day. They also contain an interior waist pocket, ideal for stowing your phone during workouts.

Whether you are ready to sweat or relax at home, these leggings will keep you comfortable and dry. As an added bonus, the four-way stretch fabric provides extra flexibility with every movement.

Bra sweat is, to put it simply, the worst. When you find a bra that can fight off all that extra moisture, it might sound too good to be true until now. This sports bra features a flattering scoop neck and special moisture-wicking fabric designed to keep you dry all day.

Athleta designed these quilted socks with their specialized iWick fibers to wick away moisture and rid your feet of any moisture stats. Each sock also uses a mesh upper which provides additional ventilation to keep you drier for longer.

REI Co-op On The Trail – Full Zip Hoodie

Moisture-wicking and quick-drying, this hoodie will keep you warm and dry in low temperatures. Reflective details in the lining also keep you protected in low-light landscapes.

Not only will these moisture-wicking underwear be virtually invisible under any pants, but it will also tackle moisture and odor to keep you feeling fresh and comfortable with every use.

