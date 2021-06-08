Fashion designer Esteban Cortazar draws inspiration from Miami roots to create new casual and chic collection – CBS Miami





MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Born in Bogota, Colombia, fashion designer Esteban Cortazar grew up in Miami. He was and still is the youngest designer to attend New York Fashion Week, he did so in 2002. READ MORE: Frost Science marks World Oceans Day with museum-wide celebration “I was 17 when I did the first show. It’s kinda crazy for me to think about it now. honestly, because sometimes I don’t even know how it all happened, but it happened, ”Cortazar said. He grew up above the News Cafe on Ocean Drive, where the late great Gianni Versace ate breakfast almost every day. “I was waiting for my school bus to go to school in the morning and Gianni was having breakfast downstairs. It was basically what I was watching and it really influenced me, ”he explained. “I see more than ever how this era really captured my essence as a person and as a designer. “ Cortazar showed CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo her first collaboration with Spanish label Desigual at their Lincoln Road store. It’s a unisex spring-summer collection inspired by his childhood years in Miami. READ MORE: Judge Says New 2am South Beach ‘Last Call’ Illegal “Our models Kelly and Herbert are wearing the unisex Andy Sweet jeans,” he said on the model exit. “We have worked with the legacy of iconic photographer Andy Sweet who created some of South Beach’s finest images in the late ’70s and I have been obsessed with these images for a long time.” Part of the 16-piece collection features postcard images of legendary 1970s South Beach photographer Andy Sweet, featured on a sexy babydoll dress with a printed lace hem, another tribute to art that’s very personal . It’s a part of the collection he calls ‘The Kiss’. “It’s also one of my favorites,” he told Petrillo. “This print was made by my father. He was an artist. His name was Valentino Cortazar and he was one of the pioneering artists who came to South Beach in the early 90s and set up a studio on Ocean Drive. It’s a style he created at the time, ”he explained. Cortazar, who divides his time between Paris, Colombia, Spain, New York and Miami, has celebrities including Kate Blanchette, Beyonce and many others. He said he knew his roots were what made him become the designer he is today. He added that he realized that this collaboration with Desigual would allow him to pay homage to all of this. “I knew when Desigual invited me to do it, I had to include my dad, especially since I was celebrating South Beach in the ’90s,” he said. “I wouldn’t have had the experience or even shown in New York without the support my dad gave me and the extensive guidance that allowed me to start and do exactly what I wanted to do when I wanted to. do it. “ NO MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez on recent shootings: “There’s only so much law enforcement can do when witnesses don’t want to testify” Click here for more information on the new line of Cortazar “Every Day Is Forever”.

