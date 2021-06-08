We went shopping with actress Jenna Ushkowitz

What happens when you put together an engaged actress, bridal professionals, and tons of gorgeous wedding dresses? The answer: total happiness, that’s exactly what we experienced when we went shopping with the actress, singer, producer and the former. Joy Star, Jenna Ouchkowitz.

Jenna and her fiance, David Stanley, announced their engagement in August 2020 and have been actively planning their wedding ever since. So when we were asked to document one of the most important parts of planning a wedding (buying a dress!), We absolutely couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

From beginning to end, Brides was there to capture every moment beautifully photographed by For the love of it. Coming up, read on for every detail of Jenna’s “say yes to the dress” trip.

Jenna entered the experience looking for a special feeling rather than a specific look. “Funny, I never had a clear picture of what my dress was going to be, just that I [had to feel] confident, good and a little romantic, ”she admits.

When it came to finding a dress that would capture those feelings, her first and only choice was to visit the Los Angeles-based bridal boutique, Kinsley James Couture Bride. Known for her tailor-made marriage experiences, Kinsley James was obviously the perfect place to help her find “the right one.”

The day was filled with immense joy, tulle, sequins and tailoring and you could feel the excitement and positive energy as soon as you walked through the doors!

When she arrived, Jenna’s first order of business was to pick a perfect pair of heels. With the help of her stylist, the actress browsed a selection of gorgeous bridal shoes to wear while trying on dresses. Her favorite? Jimmy chooSacaria beaded platform sandals.

For any bride, finding the right shoe is just as important as finding the perfect dress. While it’s important to look your best on your big day, it’s also important to Feel your best! Opting for comfortable shoes will only make your wedding experience more special and more fun.

I can tend to be understated, classic, and clean with my fashion choices, and wanted to portray something that felt great to me, but an elevated version.

For her first dress, Jenna tried on the designer’s “Johanne” Netta Ben Shabu. It features all-over beading, an open back, a square neckline and a cinched waist.

While she loved the dress and its figure, Jenna candidly revealed that the fitted design felt a bit restrictive to her. “I don’t like that it doesn’t give me a lot of room to move. I feel tighter with more fitted dresses,” she admits.

Then there was a gorgeous, but more minimal, number of Rita Vinieris (the “Roberts” dress). While this isn’t Jenna’s go-to style, given the fit and flare design element, she absolutely loved the clean lines and workout in the back.

As her dress shopping trip continued, it was clear that she was getting closer to finding the dress of her dreams. “I really wanted a nice big train! »She admits. “I can tend to be understated, classic, and clean with my fashion choices, and I wanted to portray something that felt great to me, but an elevated version.”

The third dress, designed by Eisen-Stein, definitely hit her tall, beautiful and high points. Their “Love” ball gown that Jenna looked absolutely stunning features a corset, floral lace embroidery and a cathedral length train. Everyone was in awe the moment she put it on.

Last, but not least, was a loose and striking couture ball gown by Marchesa. Named “Everlee”, this dress features a three-dimensional tulle applique on the skirt and a full bodice bodice.

Jenna’s face immediately lit up as she stepped out of the dressing room and entered the bridal salon for her final reveal. “I love that it’s Marchesa,” she exclaims. “Marchesa always brings a smile to your face and their dresses make you feel good.”

For fun, the Joy The star put her acting and modeling skills to work and posed for a few portraits with a fake bouquet of flowers, while wearing a birdcage bridal veil.

Don’t be afraid to take risks and try out a bunch of different styles. They may surprise you.

For those who may be wondering which dress is “the right one”, spoiler alert: this is none of the above. While you’ll have to wait for Jenna to officially say “yes” we’ll give you a little hint on what her real dress will look like … it’s absolutely gorgeous and Jenna will turn heads as she walks down the aisle.

Ultimately, and most importantly, Jenna had an amazing experience and chose a dress that she felt was true to who she is. And for brides who are currently shopping for the dress of their dreams, the actress has a few tips to share.

“Don’t be afraid to take risks and try out a bunch of different styles. They may surprise you,” she says. “I didn’t expect to quite land on my dress, [but] it’s just a feeling I left with. Most importantly, there are a lot of voices and opinions during this exciting time. Be sure to listen to your instincts and your excitement. Don’t let others influence you. We totally agree and can confirm that Jenna took her own advice, and it definitely paid off.