The white coat didn’t fit her until she put on a yellow dress

But after her arrival, there was an overwhelming problem: She was physically exhausted and mentally ill.

The crisis was not the result of previous years of residency, a drudgery of long hours, eating in the cafeteria and learning the ins and outs of medicine in hectic contexts.

Instead, Duma was caught in a debilitating stalemate. Having started out as a resident of New Jersey, she had adopted a false identity. And he had finally and completely caught up with her.

“I had used all of my energy trying to be someone that I was not,” she said.

His alienation as a doctor ran deep. “After 2 years on antidepressants, my white coat still had the impression that it did not fit me. It was like a costume that we put on every day just to fulfill the dream of being a doctor”, a- she commented.

Duma, who came to the United States from Venezuela, said she got lost. “My identity was tested during medical training which I struggled to fit into,” she said.

It “started out small,” with off-putting comments from other residents, like “Look at your red shoes” and “Oh, you’re so Latina,” Duma explained. The comments piled up, and she took them to heart and decided to change.

Duma shared his experience at ASCO Voices, a regular storytelling event held at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, held virtually last weekend.

In her speech, the Venezuelan immigrant described how she managed to regain her abandoned identity and how a revelation regarding a yellow dress led her to now help other doctors who may be in trouble.

His story struck a chord with listeners. Ophira Ginsburg, MD, of Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone, New York, got excited on Twitter following Duma’s presentation, calling her “eloquent, heartbreaking, uplifting and all in 8 minutes. “

A member of the audience suggested that Duma’s unease with herself represented a common struggle for many for self-esteem. Janice Mehnert, MD, also from NYU Langone, tweeted: “How many of them are saying to themselves when she talks about the overwhelming feeling of needing to be someone that you shouldn’t take seriously as a professional? Literally she made me cry and reminded me of my own trip. “

Balazs Halmos, MD, of Montefiore Health Systems, New York City, posted a note in the talk box of the presentation: “As an immigrant myself, I wish there were passionate charismatic leaders ( and very funny) like Dr Duma when I was training to facilitate our integration experience. “

Lidia Schapira, MD, of Stanford University, Stanford, Calif., Responded to Halmos, saying that she too is an immigrant and that Duma’s frankness about not fitting in was a relatively new thing. : a decade ago. “

So, Duma’s story raises questions about how the United States, which largely depends on foreign-born medical interns to supplement its medical workforce, supports and encourages these essential workers.

Seek respect, be like Valérie

Before becoming a doctor, Duma knew that a career in medicine required commitment, long hours, and sacrifice. Growing up in Venezuela, she saw her parents, both doctors, demonstrate these qualities. “I spent a lot of time waiting for my dad to be done in the emergency room or for my mom to see this latest patient,” she explained.

Duma obviously took her parents’ good examples with her to medical school at Universidad Catolica Nordestana in the Dominican Republic, her father’s hometown. She excelled, winning academic accolades (summa cum laude) and being her class major.

Like some other top students from foreign countries who are fluent in English, Duma applied for medical residency in the United States. She eventually settled down at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey.

This is when things started to take a turn for the worse for Duma.

Comments about her colorful style and personality continued, and she took them personally. Then she found a new model, another resident, Valerie, from Connecticut.

“People didn’t comment on her clothes, didn’t comment on her personality, she was normal. I felt like I should be more like Valerie… to fit in,” Duma said.

But as she morphed into a wannabe Yankee from Connecticut, the Venezuelan turned in on herself: “I hid pieces of my personality, just in the hope of gaining respect from my colleagues. “

She also fell into a routine: every day after work, Duma would come home, shower and cry, only to stop to go to bed. She fell in depression and eventually started taking antidepressants.

Duma sought help in New Jersey from elderly residents and attending physicians and was told, among other things, to “take care of”. A few of her mentors also suggested “that I should change my personality,” she added.

Once again, Duma took the comments to heart. “I tried hard every day to be someone else,” she revealed.

Duma did a good job.

First, during her rotation, she looked for and found a specialty that “would make me feel like I belong” to oncology. And then she paired up with her first choice of oncology program, Mayo.

“This success made me believe that not being myself was the right thing to do,” Duma said.

Yellow dress time

Like his time in New Jersey injury and that a move to the Midwest was approaching, Duma had a realization that foreshadowed his eventual change of heart and mind. The young woman of an expressive and colorful South American culture once observed how “the different colors in my closet faded to gray, blue and black because it was more professional.”

Once in Minnesota, Duma began to feel “in my element, especially with my patients”, despite having “a different skin color and accent.” But she still felt isolated outside the clinic. Her depression was ongoing and she still wanted to be like Valerie.

In addition, his vitality, which had enabled him to win awards and present research despite his mental health problems, was declining.

One morning in full communion, she had a revelation.

“I was exhausted and depressed,” she confessed. “I realized it was time to be myself: Narjust from Venezuela. I put on a yellow dress that I hadn’t worn in years and finally felt comfortable wearing it. to be myself.

“I realized that my calling was to support others in situations similar to mine,” she said. Soon after, together with two friends, she founded the Twitter-based group, #LatinasinMedicine, an international Twitter community for healthcare professionals that now has 6.6,000 members / subscribers.

In addition, she has established an online research group called #DumaLab, which focuses on discrimination in medical education, gender equality and prejudice in medicine, and health disparities against Cancer. The majority of the members are women of color.

The next step in her career was to join the Carbon Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she specializes in lung cancer, particularly in women. Over the next few weeks, she will move to Boston to become Associate Director of the Cancer Care Equity Program and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School.

More than a quarter of American doctors were born abroad

Duma is one of thousands of foreign-born physicians working in the United States. Immigrants made up 28% of the 958,000 physicians and surgeons practicing here, according to a Report 2020 of the Institute for Migration Policy. That’s a higher figure than immigrants in the general workforce, where they make up 17% of American workers.

“The American health care system relies very heavily on people born in other countries,” summarized Anupam Jena, MD, of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, in a report. Reuters History 2018 on a study on the subject.

According to a 2018 review by the Association of American Medical Colleges, among active physicians, 56.2% identified as white, 17.1% identified as Asian, 5.8% identified as Hispanic, and 5.0% identified as black or African American. (Race / ethnicity was unknown for 13.7% of practicing physicians.)

Thus, Hispanics are underrepresented as physicians compared to the general population, where they make up 18.5% of all people in the United States, according to current data from the US Census Bureau.

Duma wants to make changes in this area. “The face of medicine is changing and we are here to demonstrate the strength of our experiences. We are here to fuel the change that medical education needs. I was finally free when I realized I could only be myself. a proud Latina in medicine and oncology, ”said Duma.

She has a message for all minority scholars, residents and medical students: “You belong to medicine, even in times when your identity is tested. You have come to the right place and you are beautiful the way you are. And remember someone is watching you and you are a role model for someone. “

