Georgian track teams hope to send Kyprianou in style





Kyprianou declined a request for an interview before the meeting. Many are proud to show up, but the Bulldogs have been very dominant and consistent over the past six years, constantly vying for national titles, Kyprianou said in a statement sent through the UGA’s sports communications office. . This year is no different, although we have a few major players injured or unable to help us. Even with that, the Dawgs should finish near the best nationally, and that is our goal and our mission. The Kyprianous teams are busy, as usual, but not everyone is dressing this week. Second-year sprint star Matthew Boling will compete in three events (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay) and will be joined in two by first-year footballer Arian Smith (100m, 4-x100). First row junior decathlete Karel Tilga will begin the Bulldogs’ competition in the 100-meter decathlon at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Tilga and No.5 heptathlete Asya Reynolds both automatically advanced to the final round based on their top 24 national scores in the combined events. However, number 2-ranked Anna Hall made the decision to skip the NCAA heptathlon and qualified in the open high jump instead as she continues her preparations for the Olympic Trials. Ditto for Kyle Garland, third sophomore, who also skips the decathlon at the national championships, focusing instead on track preparation. The trials are also taking place in Eugene from June 18-27. The other Bulldogs who will face off at Eugene over the next four days are: Senior Women’s Team Amber Tanner (800m), Jessica Drop (5000m), Kayla Smith (pole vault), Marie-Thérèse Obst (javelin ), junior Titiana Marsh (triple / long jump), Jasmine Moore (triple / long jump) and Shelby Tyler (high jump); men’s team Alencar Pereira (hammer), senior Delano Dunkley (4x100m relay), juniors Elija Godwin (400m, 4x100m relay), Tilga (decathlon), Pereira (hammer throw) and Caleb Cavanaugh (400m hurdles). It is these same NCAA meetings that are at the center of a dispute between Kyprianou and the UGA administration. Georgia is unable to host regional or national competitions due to insufficient facilities at Spec Towns Track. Since winning two national championships in 2018, he has been urging UGA officials to build a new facility at a different location. Kyprianou even sought out donors, several of whom have reportedly agreed to make substantial commitments. But Georgia has been reluctant to pay, which is expected to cost between $ 30 million and $ 40 million. And even if the Bulldogs did embark on such an endeavor, it would be at least five to seven years later. Completing the $ 80 million addition to football operations at the Butts-Mehre complex and starting construction of $ 15 to $ 25 million, for which more than $ 11 million in private funds have already been pledged , are current priorities. Meanwhile, Oregons Hayward Field recently underwent a $ 270 million renovation. The Ducks have hosted five of the last six National Outdoor Meetings, with Texas hosting the last in 2019. While he may not return to Athens himself, Kyprianou is still focused on returning more material. We have to continue our tradition by continuing our podiums and keep knocking on the door for a championship, said Kyprianou, who took over from Wayne Norton in 2016. It’s an Olympic year, and it usually brings a lot of fire and a plethora. of world championships. best marks for this meeting! This year will be no different.







