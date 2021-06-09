The fashion industries’ affinity for tennis clothing, explained

If comfortable tracksuits were a must during 40s, then tennis skirts are the pinnacle of post-containment fashion. The style set has officially flocked to the sport-chic aesthetic, which they wear from Wimbledon whites to in fact to play or not. Fashion magazines, including this one, have long viewed the court as the perfect backdrop for everything from mini pleats to couture gowns, and now social media has picked up where the likes of. Peter Lindbergh leave behind. According to the results that Instagram data shared with BAZAAR.com, in the last 45 days alone, search results for the hashtag tenniscore (yet another playful interpretation of the terms normcore and chalet core) have doubled.

Historically, the worlds of fashion and tennis have happily mixed together. A great example? Champion tennis player Chris Evert wore a diamond row bracelet in the late 1970s with her uniform, which ultimately led to the creation of an entire category and a term used to describe the singular row look. .tennis bracelet and tennis necklace. The intersection of athletic wear and extravagance was such a new idea that it rocked the industry in a way that still resonates today.

Thanks to the trendy atmosphere on the court, brands have started to bring their own touch to the classic uniform. Traditional tennis attire includes everything from sleek white sneakers and polo tops to visors and striped shorts. Fashion brands like Casablanca, Sporty & Rich and the soon to be launched Nonmember Sport are taking on the vibes of the court effortlessly and making it an integral part of their style DNA. Sports diffusion brands like Tory Sport and Adidas Originals strike the perfect balance between function and fashion with highly technical tennis capsules, while contemporary womenswear brand Nili Lotan has teamed up with famous sports brand Champion. to create its own line of sports styles (available for purchase June 19.)

If you’re ready to embrace the tennis-inspired trend in a way that matches your personal aesthetic, purchase a winning selection ahead of time.