Fashion
The fashion industries’ affinity for tennis clothing, explained
Amanda de Cadanet
If comfortable tracksuits were a must during 40s, then tennis skirts are the pinnacle of post-containment fashion. The style set has officially flocked to the sport-chic aesthetic, which they wear from Wimbledon whites to in fact to play or not. Fashion magazines, including this one, have long viewed the court as the perfect backdrop for everything from mini pleats to couture gowns, and now social media has picked up where the likes of. Peter Lindbergh leave behind. According to the results that Instagram data shared with BAZAAR.com, in the last 45 days alone, search results for the hashtag tenniscore (yet another playful interpretation of the terms normcore and chalet core) have doubled.
Historically, the worlds of fashion and tennis have happily mixed together. A great example? Champion tennis player Chris Evert wore a diamond row bracelet in the late 1970s with her uniform, which ultimately led to the creation of an entire category and a term used to describe the singular row look. .tennis bracelet and tennis necklace. The intersection of athletic wear and extravagance was such a new idea that it rocked the industry in a way that still resonates today.
Thanks to the trendy atmosphere on the court, brands have started to bring their own touch to the classic uniform. Traditional tennis attire includes everything from sleek white sneakers and polo tops to visors and striped shorts. Fashion brands like Casablanca, Sporty & Rich and the soon to be launched Nonmember Sport are taking on the vibes of the court effortlessly and making it an integral part of their style DNA. Sports diffusion brands like Tory Sport and Adidas Originals strike the perfect balance between function and fashion with highly technical tennis capsules, while contemporary womenswear brand Nili Lotan has teamed up with famous sports brand Champion. to create its own line of sports styles (available for purchase June 19.)
If you’re ready to embrace the tennis-inspired trend in a way that matches your personal aesthetic, purchase a winning selection ahead of time.
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
1
Scalloped Stretch Steffi Tennis Skirt in Recycled Seersucker
net-a-porter.com
$ 162.00
If you’re a fan of Marysia’s resort and swimwear collections, you’ll love the highly functional design of the brand’s new tennis collection.
2
Tennis court print t-shirt
farfetch.com
$ 561.00
French brand Casablanca is revered for its sporty, coastal aesthetic, so it makes sense that tennis-inspired pieces have a similar appeal. Consider wearing yours with a pleated skirt or tailored pants and sandals.
3
Printed cotton jersey sweatshirt
net-a-porter.com
$ 145.00
A sweatshirt that looks like the one your mom might have bought at the local club when you were a kid.
4
Tennis bracelet in 14-karat yellow gold and diamonds
farfetch.com
$ 3,000.00
Chris Evert would be proud.
5
Ferry cotton shorts
Habitudesloisirs.com
$ 65.00
A great alternative to biker shorts, Recreational Habits’ striped cotton poplin shorts are sporty enough to be worn on the court, but they’re also great for lounging around at home.
6
Pointelle-trimmed stretch-jersey polo shirt
net-a-porter.com
$ 175.00
L’Etoile Sport is the brand you buy when you want to look fashion forward while playing tennis. Designed for high impact sports, it is made with breathable fabrics and high stretch for maximum comfort.
7
Slim fit stretch polo shirt
ralphlauren.com
$ 89.50
A shirt that will always look fresh, on and off the pitch.
8
+ Basket Casablanca
vetements.com
$ 160.00
The iconic sportswear brand has partnered with French brand Casablanca to bring customers a lively sneaker design with distinct tennis-inspired features.
9
Tennis warm-up jacket
toryburch.com
$ 328.00
Tory Sport’s tennis collection is packed with striped details and highly technical fabrics, which means you can wear them for both sport and relaxation.
ten
Striped biker shorts
nordstrom.com
$ 35.00
Part of Adidas’ luxury tennis collection, these striped biker shorts are meant to be worn with the matching polo top, but they look equally good with an oversized tee for running errands too.
11
Women’s V-Neck Sweater In Honeycomb Knit Made In France
lacoste.com
$ 185.00
The word smart comes to mind when we see this chic V-neck.
12
L’P visor
loeufpoche.com
$ 25.00
Consider investing in a sturdy peaked cap to complement your tennis-inspired looks. As well as protecting you from the sun when you are out on the court, this is a great alternative to a baseball cap.
13
Two-tone sneakers
sergiotacchini.com
$ 110.00
Sneakers from Italian sportswear brand Sergio Tacchini are designed in a two-tone design reminiscent of classic vintage tennis shoes. Padded heels and insoles add to the practicality of the style.
14
Modern tennis
A shirt that really goes to the essentials.
15
Aces tennis skirt
aloyoga.com
$ 68.00
Forget about a traditional white tennis skirt and opt for Alo Yoga’s apple green iteration instead. Modeled by Kendall jenner in a recent campaign the mini overlay has shorts underneath so you can be sure you are completely covered.
16
Ricky Visor Natural
eugeniakim.com
$ 235.00
A slightly less sporty and more fashionable version of the classic tennis visor, this one made of raffia also finds its place on the beach.
17
Tennis plaid knit skirt
Come on, Wimbledon whites, we’re ready for something verified.
18
International sweatshirt
colebuxton.com
£ 125.00
Adopt the laid back Princess Diana look with an oversized crew neck, biker shorts and all-white sneakers.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]