Bretman Rock says force “has no gender” in Nike campaign





Influencer Bretman Rock is featured in Nike’s Be True campaign, created in honor of Pride Month.

He posed in a sports bra for the photoshoot and said on Instagram that “strength has no sex.”

Rock previously told Insider that he believes gendered clothing “shouldn’t be a thing.”

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Bretman Rock is one of the stars of Nike’s new Be True campaign, created in honor of pride month. The influencer shared the news via an Instagram post Tuesday, which included a photo of him wearing a Nike sports bra, athletic shorts and sneakers, wrapped in a pastel scarf. In other photos, he poses with the LGBTQ Pride flag. “‘Strength has no sex! It is measured from within,'” Rock wrote in the caption of his article. “I am very happy to announce that I am one of the faces of @nike for their #betrue campaign this year, it truly is an honor to be seen and heard by Nike, it is so surreal.” A post shared by Bretman (Da Baddest) Rock (@bretmanrock) Not only did fans applaud his role in the campaign, other influencers and celebrities also shared their kudos with Rock. “The way I love you,” wrote Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials. “Love!” Gigi Hadid added. After sharing the post, Rock took to his Instagram story to thank Nike for featuring it and honoring the LGBTQ community. He also remembers seeing Nike’s 2017 Pride Campaign, which featured fashionable dancer Leiomy Maldonado. “Seeing this ad made me so happy,” Rock said. “I think I was a junior or a senior when I saw that. It was so awesome.” A post shared by Bretman (Da Baddest) Rock (@bretmanrock) In an interview with Insider in February, Rock spoke of moving away from the internet beauty community to focus on his other passions, especially styling. Specifically, he said he wanted to “change the fucking fashion genre labels”. “I don’t just wear men’s clothes, I actually have more clothes for women than men,” Rock told Insider. “I’ll wear a woman’s dress and a man’s pants with it.” “Menswear and womenswear shouldn’t even really be a thing,” he added. “I feel like it should just be clothes, period. I want to change the fashion industry by saying ‘f — you’ to gender norms and ‘f — your labels’, to be honest .”







