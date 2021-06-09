Salma Hayek’s Husband Joked That She “Dumped Him” ​​Because She Was Not Fashionable | Entertainment





François-Henri Pinault jokingly told Salma Hayek that she had “landed” him as a husband because she “didn’t care” about fashion. The 59-year-old businessman is the CEO of French luxury goods company Kering – which is in charge of designer brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent – and the “House of Gucci” actress makes the envy of his friends. who would like to be married to a man with access to free designer products. However, Salma insisted that fashion was never a “priority” for her and Pinault joked, which is why he chose her as his wife. The “Like a Boss” star – who married the French mogul on Valentine’s Day 2009 in Paris – said of her other half: “We understand each other very well. “I’m lucky, and it makes my life easier, but it was never a priority for me. “A friend said, ‘I can’t believe that of all of us who cares the least about fashion is the one who landed this guy!’ So I said this to my husband. He laughed and said, ‘That’s why you landed me.’ “ During this time, Salma wrote a script for an important film despite being “very dyslexic”. The 54-year-old actress – who has daughter Valentina, 13, with Pinault – teased that she was working on a top-secret project that she thought she had to write herself due to its “personal” and “complicated nature. “, but it is difficult for her as a non-writer and having a reading disability to contend with. She knocked back, “I shouldn’t be telling you that. “I am very dyslexic. “English is my second language, and I’m not a good writer. But it was too personal and too complicated for me to find a writer to do it, so I had to write it myself.” Plus, it’s going to be an expensive movie to make. She added to InStyle, “It’s a completely original script, and I stress“ original. ”The problem is, it’s not a cheap movie.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos