Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant in a bodycon dress with husband Cooke Maroney in New Orleans

They are known to make very low-key and relaxed appearances as a couple.
But on Monday, Jennifer Lawrence was pictured radiant in a yellow sundress as she stepped out with husband Cooke Maroney at the New Orleans Museum of Art in Louisiana.
The 30-year-old Oscar winner appeared stylish in a very tacky ensemble, as she and her art gallery partner enjoyed their trip.
It seemed like a romantic day for the private couple, who tied the knot in a chic Rhode Island ceremony in 2019.
The couple reportedly had a late lunch at a local barbecue restaurant, then strolled through City Park before visiting the nearby gallery.
Still the gentleman, her husband Cooke was seen carrying her handbag for the star as she walked down the steps at one point.
New Orleans is known to be hot, humid and rainy in June, and it seemed the couple were careful not to get caught in a potential downpour on their day trip.
Jennifer is currently working hard in New Orleans for a film project, portraying a veteran trying to adjust to civilian life after suffering brain damage during the Afghan War.
When she started working on this film in 2019, it was the first film she had made since announcing in September 2017 that she was taking a sabbatical from acting.
“I haven’t cooked anything for two years,” she told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show at the time, joking that she might “start making pots.”
In 2018, she founded her production company Excellent Cadaver, through which she is one of the producers of Red, White And Water.
While an official release date has yet to be made public, the film’s IMDb page indicates that it is slated for release this year.
Jennifer’s next film is the star-studded Netflix entry Dont Look Up, which stars DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Timothe Chalamet, Gina Gershon, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, and Meryl Streep, to name a few.
Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were married in 2019 at Belcourt in Newport, Rhode Island in the presence of Adele, Cameron Diaz and Emma Stone.
She was first linked to Cooke after their introduction by mutual friends in 2018, and in February 2019, the blonde beauty was spotted wearing an engagement ring.
“Well, she’s the best person I’ve ever met in my life. It was a very, very easy decision, “she said. Entertainment tonight after accepting his proposal.
“He really is, and he’s getting better,” the actress continued.
Stormy weather: The couple were seen about to return home as the weather took a turn