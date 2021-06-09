Post-pandemic fashion trends, according to psychologist

Fashion has always been an accessible creative outlet, but after more than a year spent inside our own homes, the future of clothing is uncertain. We swapped stiff jeans for pants with elastic sashes and heels for house slippers – will we ever want to put on real clothes (or at least clothes that don’t explicitly scream? comfortable!) again?

The answer, according to the fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell is yes, but the fashion approach will not be the same. By applying psychological theories to how we interact with clothing, including the buying, selling, styling and design processes, Forbes-Bell works with brands (she is also currently the in-house fashion psychologist for Afterpay), to determine no what trends are, but Why they exist. Now she’s using the same approach to think about what the post-pandemic bandage will actually look like.

Fashion and the brain

“The pandemic has caused a change in the way people engage with their clothes,” says Forbes-Bell. “With the closures forcing us to stay indoors, the lack of social commentary has focused on how the clothes made us feel rather than their aesthetic value. This, of course, led to the emphasis on comfort. “The need to not only be comfortable physically, but also psychologically in what we wear will likely remain, as people have realized that clothing can be used as a tool to facilitate cognitive processing and wellness. be general. ”

Forbes-Bell explains that clothing affects how we see ourselves in three main areas: the person we want to be now, the person we hope to be in the future, and the person we fear to be. “Studies have shown that our relationship with clothing is ultimately enjoyable because clothing empowers us to navigate these three versions of ourselves. How clothing can help us express various parts of our identity is just one of the many ways that clothing and psychology overlap. Clothing has an impact on how people perceive us and, therefore, how they treat us; it has an impact on the way we think about ourselves, our abilities and even the way we act. Clothing can be used to lower our moods, to evoke nostalgia, to anchor us in our political and religious beliefs and more, all of which involve many mental processes located in various parts of the brain.

The future of shopping

“Purchase of revenge“, aka shopping to make up for lost time, is a highly likely outcome of the pandemic, says Forbes-Bell, as people seek out shopping as a form of release.“ People are likely to use those purchases. as a way to explore their individual tastes and creativity, which had been stifled due to the monotony of loungewear choices. “

In terms of purchasing models, Forbes-Bell believes consumers are becoming hybrids. “They’ll always want the ease of shopping online, but our innate desire for social interaction will give physical stores a boost. The duration of the in-store boost depends on the ability of physical stores to offer an immersive experience to retain consumers. ”

But just because they’ll buy again doesn’t mean buyers will spend recklessly. “The pandemic has also changed the way the upward runoff trends form,” she says. “Rather than being largely dictated by the fashion seasons, consumers look closer to home and to their social media feeds for inspiration. By engaging in mindful shopping practices, consumers can ensure they are buying what they truly value and avoid the pitfalls of retail therapy and instant gratification both online and offline.

So how are we going to dress?

“Comfort has remained an important part of our wardrobe and it’s something many will find it hard to give up anytime soon,” says Forbes-Bell. “Work clothes will be more functional than before with loungewear raised in the center of the stage. Likewise, more comfortable shoe options like sneakers, espadrilles, pumps and moccasins will remain crowd favorites. As things return to normal, pumps and moderate heels will increase while killer heels will continue to step back. ”

Not so shocking, some of the bestsellers will be accessories, as they are an easy way to add fun to a wardrobe. “Globally, we see consumers looking for jewelry, charms and pendants that radiate an early vibe that speaks to the ubiquity of nostalgic clothing and the shortening of fashion cycles.

