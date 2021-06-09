Dress for Success is hosting an outdoor mega label sale on Friday June 18th





Posted: June 8, 2021 / 1:37 PM EDT

/ Update: June 8, 2021 / 1:37 PM EDT

(Mass Call) – Shopping Fans Get Ready! A huge label sale arrives in Springfield starting Friday, June 18, and you can find great buys on popular designers. Also, head to Dress for Success Western Mass. Here with more, Margaret Tantillo and Diane Jacobs. Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host another of its popular clothing label sales, this time outside in a huge tent in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall. Hundreds of women have refreshed their wardrobes in previous label sales, while supporting Dress for Success’s mission to empower women to achieve economic independence. Women can choose from a wide range of clothing, shoes, accessories and more. These new and lightly used items include selections from fashion houses such as Anne Klein, Evan Picone, Ellen Tracy and many more. Customers can fill a shopping bag for just $ 25. If you have clothes that you would like to donate, please call 413-732-8179 to make an appointment. Because the label sale is outside, there will be no rooms to try on clothes. If someone buys something wrong, they can pass it on to friends or other people in need. For everyone’s safety, we respectfully suggest that you wear a mask inside the tent. The label sale will take place Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24 in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, where Dress for Success has a boutique. Make sure to tell your friends about it and mark your calendar. Volunteers are needed June 14-17 for setup, June 18-24 for tent staff, and June 25 to host the event. If you are interested, please contact [email protected] For more information on Dress for Success Western Mass., Please contact Executive Director Margaret Tantillo at (413) 732-8179.

