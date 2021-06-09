How to style a white tank top this summer





One of the fashion industry’s favorite pastimes is reinterpreting subversive objects, attributing them to a cool factor that may seem counterintuitive to those who watch from afar, but will understand them later. Can we draw your attention to low rise jeans? Daddy sandals? CROC? While all are worthy of review, today’s topic is men’s undershirts. Its connotation throughout previous coverage in film and photography is not often seen as classy, ​​nor is its bearer Soprano flashbacks? Still, today’s style behemoths have embraced the essentials of menswear, dressing it with separate, raised pieces. So naturally our whole state of mind changed. The easy white tank top is a great base layer for any ensemble. A sartorial chameleon, the wardrobe essential goes just as well with a suit as with monochrome denim and clogs. See the evidence below. Right photo: Courtesy of Instagram /@camillecharriere When in doubt, go for monochrome. However, if you find head-to-toe white a bit boring, add a top coat in a shocking shade like this green option. When it comes to shoes, clogs are our favorite addition right now. Buy the look: Made-to-measure sets + moccasins Right photo: Courtesy of Instagram /@josephineaarkrogh If the costume intimidates you, opt for casual touches like a white tank top to tone it down a bit. The addition of a flat moccasin strikes the perfect style balance. Buy the look: Tennis Skirt + Blazer + Heeled Sandals Right photo: Courtesy of Instagram /@thatgirlbeverly Although this was a redesign trend from last year, we still plan to live in our tennis skirts this summer. Since the skirt and tank are both casual, layer a blazer for the finishing touches. Buy the look: Animal print shorts + sweatshirt Right photo: Courtesy of Instagram /@champagnemani Since the style in question is so simple, brighten it up with a pair of loud shorts. Then, drape a sweatshirt over your shoulders for an airy finishing touch. Buy the look: Short-sleeved button-down jeans + Short jeans + Flats Right photo: Courtesy of Instagram /@marigiudicelli Who said you can’t layer in the summer? Although we would suggest keeping those layers light. Opt for a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a simple pants silhouette, then dress it up with a pair of flats. Buy the look:







