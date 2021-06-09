Shop this lightweight strapless summer maxi dress on Amazon





The products in this story are independently selected and presented in an editorial manner. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn a commission.

If your summer calendar is suddenly filling up with events and dating, it’s time to add some versatile dresses to your wardrobe. According to nearly 7,000 Amazon buyers, this long strapless dress is the one to get.

Available in 24 colors and patterns, the flowing maxi dress has a strapless straight neckline with a flounce covering the torso and an elastic waistband. It’s made from a lightweight cotton blend that will keep you cool even on the hottest summer days. And some of the color options have a split left leg if you are looking for a more airy option that shows a little skin.

You can wear this dress over a swimsuit for a day at the pool or the beach, or wear it with a pair of flat sandals and a tote for a casual brunch with friends. As the no. 2 best-selling evening dresses on Amazon, this maxi also looks great with on-trend heels and jewelry for a summer wedding or special event.

Buy it! Yidarton strapless bohemian maxi dress, $ 32.99 (orig. $ 40.99); amazon.com

“I love this dress,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s extremely comfortable and flattering. It’s very stretchy, and it’s not at all see-through! It’s so comfortable that it can easily be worn around the house or can be dressed up for a summer outing.”

A second customer added: “This is my favorite dress for the summer. I immediately bought it in another color after wearing this one because it is so light, cool and comfy. very feminine and flattering for all sizes. “

Many other reviewers have mentioned that they wore this dress throughout their pregnancy and even posed in it for maternity photoshoots. And, as one client put it, “A plus is that after my pregnancy, I can still wear it for the summer.”

Buy it! Yidarton strapless bohemian maxi dress, $ 38.99 (orig. $ 40.99); amazon.com

Buy it! Yidarton strapless bohemian maxi dress, $ 35.99; amazon.com

