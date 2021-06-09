Bay District Schools Approve New Dress Code Revisions for Upcoming School Year





PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG / WECP) – Bay District School board members approved a proposal on Tuesday, sparking discussion among employees, parents and even students. They approved the proposed dress code for the upcoming school year, but with some changes from last year. The difficult part is that everyone has a different definition of the word appropriate, said board chairman Steve Moss. Bay High teacher Rebecca Brown said the lack of dress code enforcement has gotten out of hand. Lots of flesh, whether it’s a bare belly or cleavage on the girl’s side and a lot of low pants on the guy’s side, Brown said. Lassiter said the new dress code targets women. Leggings, shorts, tops especially, says Lassiter. Moss said the revisions were a good compromise to the stricter pre-hurricane dress code. Current policy had yes, high school kids could wear leggings, but they had to wear shorts or something over the leggings, Moss said. Now, leggings can be worn in K-12 grades, as long as a shirt reaches the students’ fingertips. Shirts must be collared or crewneck, but can be unfolded. Shirts must also be plain or printed and cannot have any logos. This has left some parents saying that their children will not be able to express themselves. I can understand that there must be limits to expressing oneself. Maybe no weapons. I can understand that guns are important, but what’s wrong with Scooby? asked a relative in front of the board. Dresses can also be plain or can now include prints, but must have sleeves. What does it matter what your dress is wearing as long as it’s not inappropriate? another parent asked in front of the board. Even with the compromise, others are not entirely happy with Tuesday’s outcome. There are a lot of things I wish I had changed too and they seemed really condescending, Lassiter said. The changes Moss hopes will teach students about personal responsibility. Respect yourself and your school and classmates enough to dress appropriately, Moss said. This proposal will now go through a 30-day publicity period before the second approval for adoption in July. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said they plan to use grants and secure sponsors to purchase school shirts for students. Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

