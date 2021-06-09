Fashion
Amazon's new Drop collection was created by one of your favorite fashion TikTokers
Known for her TikTok races, funky style and clever clothing tips, Lauren Wolfe has quickly established itself as an influencer to watch over the past year. And Amazon seems okay, because Wolfes The Drop collection has just been online today, June 8.
Lots of retro-inspired pieces, groovy prints and multi-port designs, the Wolfes collection is perfect for those summer days when you want to wear something comfy, cute and a little flirty.
Each piece of this Drop can be mixed and matched and worn in different ways with the pieces that are already hanging in your closet. With fun patterns and a cute neutral color palette, the outfit options are endless! But if you see something you like, as with everything The Drop collections, you’ll want to hang it up quickly. The articles are available to purchase for only 30 hours.
In a statement from Amazon, Wolfe said of conservation: Rock the iconic prints on their own or mix them up to create your own unique look. Dress it up, dress it down this exclusive collection is all about fun, happy and uplifting energy.
Buy the drop below before the items sell out! And don’t forget to sign up here to receive SMS and email notifications so that you can buy the next collection The Drop as soon as possible.
You can also buy more Wardrobe basics and basics from The Drop while you shop the Wolfes collection. Sign up for The Drop SMS and email notifications to be the first to know when a new collection or special discount is available.
